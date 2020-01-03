State police ID motorcyclist who died after pursuit by trooper

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

State police have identified the motorcyclist who died Thursday in Fort Smith after a pursuit by a trooper.

James Degnan, 24, of Fort Smith, was riding a motorcycle west on Grand Avenue when a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a state police crash summary.

Degnan fled, according to the report, and when he approached the intersection with North Waldron Road, state police say he ran a red light.

The motorcycle struck the side of an SUV in the intersection, according to the report, and Degnan died at the scene.

State police requested Fort Smith police handle the investigation, according to a department Facebook post.

At least three people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year.