Thousands flee Australia flames

Wildfires rage, creating thick smoke in Bairnsdale in Victoria, Australia. Officials in Victoria, where 17 people are missing because of the wildfires, have declared a state of disaster. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/13fires/. (AP/Glen Morey)

All along the southeastern coast of Australia, tens of thousands of people abandoned their homes Thursday after authorities called for evacuations, warning that the fires headed their way this weekend might be the worst yet in an already catastrophic season.

Eight people have died in the past week as fires raged across forest and scrubland along Australia's Pacific coast, choking cities with thick smoke, charring more than 1,000 houses and killing numerous wild animals.

Fleeing motorists clogged roads and formed long lines at gas stations in the southeastern part of New South Wales, the country's most populous state, after it declared a state of emergency Thursday.

New South Wales authorities ordered tourists to leave a 155-mile zone. State Transport Minister Andrew Constance called it the "largest mass relocation of people out of the region that we've ever seen."

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a seven-day state of emergency starting today, which grants fire officials more authority.

It's the third state of emergency for New South Wales in the past two months.

"We don't take these decisions lightly, but we also want to make sure we're taking every single precaution to be prepared for what could be a horrible day on Saturday," Berejiklian said.

To the south, the state of Victoria, the second-most-populous, declared a state of disaster, allowing it to authorize the evacuation of areas along its eastern coast.

The premier, Daniel Andrews, said 17 people were missing as fires swept alpine resorts and the Gippsland area, home to lakes, mountains and farmland.

Blazes are expected in the scorching Australian summer, but this time they began in the spring, and they have spread out of control for months, growing steadily bigger and more intense in record heat. It already ranks as the worst fire season in Australia's recorded history, and the Southern Hemisphere summer has barely started.

"It's going to be a blast furnace" in the coming days, Constance told The Sydney Morning Herald.

An Australian navy ship arrived Thursday in the waters off Mallacoota, a town in Victoria, where about 4,000 people were stranded along the shore.

Fires had cut off all escape routes on land, and heavy smoke ruled out helicopter rescues.

The ship, HMAS Choules, delivered food, water and medical supplies, and will ferry to safety the people who want to leave. It was to begin loading as many as 800 evacuees early today and will return for more, officials said, but it will be a slow process -- the trip to a safe port is expected to take 17 hours.

"We think around 3,000 tourists and 1,000 locals are there. Not all of those will want to leave, not all can get on the vessel at one time," Andrews told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The fires have fueled anger at Australia's prime minister, Scott Morrison, who has downplayed the role of global warming, opposed measures to combat climate change and rejected additional funding for firefighters.

After widespread ridicule, last month he cut short a vacation during the crisis, a trip that critics said showed he did not take the disaster seriously enough.

On Thursday, Morrison was heckled as he visited Cobargo, a New South Wales village where fires have killed two men and destroyed the main street. He left hurriedly.

"You won't be getting any votes down here, buddy," one man yelled at Morrison as he returned to his vehicle. "You're over, son."

Morrison said he understood residents' frustration.

"I'm not surprised people are feeling very raw at the moment. That's why I came today, to be here, to see it for myself, to offer what comfort I could," Morrison told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"I understand the very strong feelings people have -- they've lost everything," he said, adding that there were still "some very dangerous days ahead."

"Every single time this area has a flood or a fire, we get nothing. If we were Sydney, if we were north coast, we would be flooded with donations with urgent emergency relief," a resident said in Cobargo.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamie Tarabay of The New York Times and Tristan Lavalette of The Associated Press.

People pull boats ashore Thursday at Lake Conjola in New South Wales, Australia, as a wildfire threatens. Thousands of people along the southeastern coast of Australia abandoned their homes as authorities warned that wildfires headed their way could be the worst yet in a season of fires that has killed eight people in the past week. More photos at arkansasonline.com/13fires/. (AP/Robert Oerlemans)

