Items shown Thursday at the Seattle Fishermen’s Memorial, include a ball cap with the name of the crab-fishing boat that sank off Alaska on New Year’s Eve. (AP/Ted S. Warren)

Missing Alaska fishermen believed dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Five crew members missing after a crab fishing vessel sank in the frigid waters off Alaska were feared dead after authorities called off a search for those working in one of the most dangerous industries in the U.S.

The decision to suspend the search came after the service said that it had exhausted all leads and considered the chances for survival.

Two other crew members of the Scandies Rose were rescued after the 130-foot crab fishing vessel from Dutch Harbor, Alaska, sank New Year's Eve, the Coast Guard said. The ship's last known position was 170 miles southwest of Kodiak Island.

The Coast Guard said the search for the five crew members lasted 20 hours and included four Jayhawk helicopters, two airplanes and a Coast Guard cutter.

"The decision to suspend an active search and rescue case is never easy, and it's only made after careful consideration of a myriad of factors," Coast Guard Rear Adm. Matthew Bell said in a statement late Wednesday evening. "Our deepest condolences to the friends and families impacted by this tragedy."

U.S. ends asylum-seekers court escort

PHOENIX -- The U.S. government on Thursday began sending asylum-seekers back to Nogales, Mexico, to await court hearings that will be scheduled roughly 350 miles away in Juarez, Mexico.

Authorities are expanding a program known as Remain in Mexico that requires tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to wait out their immigration court hearings in Mexico. Until this week, the government was driving some asylum-seekers from Nogales, Ariz., to El Paso, Texas, so they could be returned to Juarez.

Now, asylum-seekers will have to find their own way through dangerous Mexican border roads.

About 30 asylum-seekers were sent to a shelter in Nogales on Thursday, said Gilda Loureiro, director of the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora. Loureiro said the shelter has a capacity of about 400.

Critics say the Remain in Mexico program, one of several Trump administration policies concerning asylum, puts migrants who fled their home countries back into dangerous Mexican border towns where they are often kidnapped, robbed or extorted.

Nogales is now the eighth border crossing -- and first in Arizona -- through which U.S. authorities returns migrants to Mexico to await court hearings.

The Border Patrol apprehended just over 33,000 people along the Southwest border in November, compared with 144,000 in May, when border crossings peaked.

Judge rules in favor of Mississippi prison

JACKSON, Miss. -- A federal judge has rejected claims that conditions in a Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. His ruling comes as violence broke out at three other corrections facilities that resulted in the deaths of three inmates this week.

U.S. District Judge William Barbour ruled this week that while conditions may have previously been poor at East Mississippi Correctional Facility near Meridian, there's no longer any evidence that the privately run prison is violating inmates' rights.

A lawsuit filed in 2013 alleged that inmates were being systematically denied health care and mental-health care, were in danger of violence from guards and other prisoners and were forced into long stretches in solitary confinement.

The judge wrote that he believed that conditions had improved after former Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps resigned in November 2014. Epps was later convicted of taking more than $1.4 million in bribes.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of inmates by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Neither of those groups nor the state immediately commented Thursday on the ruling.

The Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that prisons across the state were put under lockdown after a "major disturbance" Sunday at a prison in Greene County where an inmate was killed.

N.D. Catholic diocese unveils abuse list

FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota's Roman Catholic dioceses Thursday released a list of 53 clergy members who it said have had substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

Bishop John Folda of the Fargo Diocese said in a statement that the list is the result of a "thorough review" of files dating back to 1950. Bishop David Kagan of Bismarck said there have been no substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor that have occurred after 1989.

The list includes 31 people in the Fargo Diocese and 22 in Bismarck.

"While one claim is one too many, the Church acknowledges her brokenness because of the action of a few and recognizes our responsibility for healing and reconciliation," Kagan said in a statement on the diocese website.

Officials with the Fargo Diocese, which has about 70,000 members, and the Bismarck Diocese, which has about 62,000 parishioners, have balked at releasing lists in the past, saying they were worried about privacy concerns for employees.

A Section on 01/03/2020