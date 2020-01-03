U.S. strike kills Iranian general, militia deputy

The debris of a vehicle burns at Baghdad’s airport early today in this photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office. A U.S. airstrike at the airport killed the head of Iran’s Quds Force and the deputy commander of an Iran-backed militia. (AP/Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office)

The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military carried out an airstrike at the direction of President Donald Trump that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

An airstrike killed Soleimani at Baghdad's international airport early today, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said.

The Defense Department said Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region." It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

A statement released late Thursday by the Pentagon said the strike on Soleimani "was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpgyBLBnizQ]

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraqi officials said. The Popular Mobilization Forces' media arm said the two were killed in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the U.S.

Iranian state TV carried a statement by Khamenei also calling Soleimani "the international face of resistance." Khamenei declared three days of public mourning for the general's death.

Also, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned President Donald Trump of retaliation from Tehran. "Trump through his gamble has dragged the U.S. into the most dangerous situation in the region," Hessameddin Ashena wrote on the social media app Telegram. "Whoever put his foot beyond the red line should be ready to face its consequences."

Iranian state television later in a commentary called Trump's order to kill Soleimani "the biggest miscalculation by the U.S." in the years since World War II. "The people of the region will no longer allow Americans to stay," the station said.

Trump was vacationing on his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., but sent out a tweet of an American flag.

The strike was the second attack at the airport within hours. An earlier attack late Thursday involved three rockets that did not appear to have caused any injuries.

The attack came hours after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday that the United States military will preemptively strike Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria if there are indications the paramilitary groups are planning more attacks against American bases and personnel in the region.

That warning comes less than a week after Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iranian-supported militia, killed an American contractor in a rocket attack near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

"If we get word of attacks, we will take preemptive action as well to protect American forces, protect American lives," Esper told reporters Thursday.

Esper said Iran or its proxy forces may be planning further strikes on American interests in the Middle East. Without providing details, he said the U.S. has "indications" that more Iranian provocations may be in the offing.

Separately, in a written statement Thursday, Esper said the U.S. is certain the attack on the embassy compound was carried out by Iran-supported Iraqi Shiite militias because key leaders of them were seen in the crowd. He specifically referred to Kataeb Hezbollah.

Asked specifically about the likelihood of further provocations by Kataeb Hezbollah after the embassy attack, Esper said, "Do I think they may do something? Yes, and they will likely regret it."

A senior Iraqi politician and a high-level security official confirmed to The Associated Press that Soleimani and al-Muhandis were among those killed in today's attack. Two militia leaders loyal to Iran also confirmed the deaths, including an official with Kataeb Hezbollah.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said al-Muhandis had arrived at the airport in a convoy to receive Soleimani, whose plane had arrived from either Lebanon or Syria. The airstrike occurred as soon as he descended from the plane to be greeted by al-Muhandis and his companions, killing them all.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject and because they were not authorized to give official statements.

The senior politician said Soleimani's body was identified by the ring he wore.

Soleimani had been rumored dead several times, including in a 2006 airplane crash that killed other military officials in northwestern Iran and after a 2012 bombing in Damascus that killed top aides of Syrian President Bashar Assad. More recently, rumors circulated in November 2015 that Soleimani was killed or seriously wounded as he led forces loyal to Assad in fighting around Syria's Aleppo.

The American military responded to the rocket attack last week by bombing Kataeb Hezbollah outposts in Syria and Iraq, killing some of its fighters. The airstrikes set off a chain of events that culminated Tuesday with many members of the same militia attacking the American Embassy in Baghdad. The group that attacked the embassy was distinct from those Iraqis who have been protesting the Iraqi government for months, demonstrations in which hundreds have been killed by the country's security forces.

Trump said on Tuesday that Iran would "be held fully responsible" for the attack on the embassy, in which protesters set fire to a reception building on the embassy compound, which covers more than 100 acres. Trump also blamed Tehran for directing the unrest.

To shore up the embassy's defenses, the American military command in the Middle East on Tuesday dispatched about 100 Marines from Kuwait.

Additionally, the Pentagon ordered a battalion of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., to Kuwait. The roughly 700 soldiers are part of a brigade of nearly 4,000 soldiers, all of whom are also preparing to deploy to the region if needed, according to two Defense Department officials.

These troop movements have been played up by both the White House and the Pentagon. Photos and videos posted on social media of troops loading ammunition and of tilt-rotor troop transports landing in Baghdad seem intended to serve as a show of force to Iran and the country's proxies, one official said.

Esper said the public shouldn't see the dispatch of troops as portending a major increase in personnel.

"I just spoke to the commander" of U.S. forces in Iraq "just yesterday about his readiness," Esper said. "He feels he's in good shape," but "we will deploy more forces as needed in anticipation of what may come."

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sharply emphasized the message, saying that the U.S. now has sufficient forces at the Baghdad embassy to defend it.

"We are very confident that the integrity of that embassy is strong, and it is highly unlikely to be physically overrun by anyone," Milley said. "There is sufficient combat power there, air and ground, that anyone who attempts to overrun that will run into a buzz saw."

Over the past several months, Iranian-supported militias have increased rocket attacks on bases housing American troops. The Pentagon has dispatched more than 14,000 troops to the region since May.

Caught in the middle is the Iraqi government, which is too weak to establish any military authority over some of the more established Iranian-supported Shiite militias.

On Thursday, Esper said the Iraqi government was not doing enough to contain them. The Iraqis need to "stop these attacks from happening and get the Iranian influence out of the government," Esper said.

Milley, who has combat experience in Iraq, said Iraqi security forces are capable of preventing Iran-backed groups from threatening U.S. interests in Iraq.

"It's a question of political will," he said, alluding to the central issue of whether Iraq will choose to sustain its U.S. partnership.

The U.S. has about 5,200 troops in Iraq, mainly to train and advise Iraqi security forces fighting Islamic State remnants. Esper said the Pentagon has been studying a possible scaling down of that force, but he stressed that this is distinct from determining the type and number of combat forces that are needed to deal with Iran-related attacks like Tuesday's. The U.S. has thousands of forces elsewhere in the Persian Gulf, including in Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

In his remarks at the Pentagon, Esper said the Iraqi government has fallen short of its obligation to defend its American partner. While saying the government's effort has "greatly improved" since Tuesday's storming of the U.S. Embassy compound, Esper made clear his disappointment.

While American forces in the country did not work directly with the militias, the groups often had American equipment, including tanks, inherited from the Iraqi military.

In an interview Tuesday with CBS Evening News, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke less directly about U.S. disappointment with Baghdad, saying the Iraqis had been "reminded" of their responsibility to protect the embassy compound. "And we told them where we thought there was risk that things weren't happening the way we needed it to happen," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Gibbons-Neff of The New York Times, Robert Burns and Qassim Abdul-Zahra of The Associated Press and Glen Carey and Tony Capaccio of Bloomberg News.

An Iraqi police officer directs a bulldozer Thursday while security forces reopen streets near Baghdad’s Green Zone and the U.S. Embassy after closing them because of safety concerns. (AP/Nasser Nasser)

In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, attends an annual rally commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Defense Secretary Mark Esper meets with reporters for a press briefing at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Aug. 28, 2019. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

A Section on 01/03/2020