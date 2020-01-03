Vols rally from 13-point deficit to edge Hoosiers

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (middle) celebrates with teammates Marquez Callaway (1) and Josh Palmer while holding the Gator Bowl trophy Thursday after the Volunteers defeated Indiana 23-22 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP/Knoxville News Sentinel/Calvin Mattheis)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tennessee sure knows how to get out of a huge hole.

The Volunteers scored twice in a 30-second span late, using an onside kick to help escape a 13-point deficit, and then held on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night.

The rally was indicative of Tennessee's season, which started 1-4 and ended with six consecutive wins.

"Everybody in the country had given up on these guys," second-year Coach Jeremy Pruitt said.

Pruitt was talking about the season. He could have been talking about the game.

The Hoosiers (8-5) looked to be in control in the second half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1:03 span, the second one coming on Jamar Johnson's 63-yard interception return, and later adding a pair of field goals.

Indiana was up 22-9 before Tennessee shocked most of the nearly 62,000 fans on hand.

Quavaris Crouch scored on a 1-yard plunge and then fellow running back Eric Gray recovered a surprise onside kick that barely went the mandatory 10 yards. Gray scored from 16 yards out a few plays later to put the Vols on top for good.

"Obviously, very very disappointing to have a fourth-quarter lead and let it slip away," said Indiana Coach Tom Allen, whose team was seeking its first nine-win season since 1967. "I'm not going to sit here and point fingers and blame. At the end of the day, it's my responsibility for us to find a way to win the game. We didn't do that."

Gray was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

"It's amazing," Gray said. "When adversity hits, you got to put on more steam."

Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus' kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.

Tennessee punted with 1:02 remaining, but Indiana failed to get back into field-goal range.

Indiana 0 3 16 3 -- 22

Tennessee 0 6 3 14 -- 23

Second Quarter

TEN--FG Cimaglia 23, 14:49.

TEN--FG Cimaglia 32, 5:21.

IU--FG Justus 24, :00.

Third Quarter

IU--Ramsey 1 run (Justus kick), 9:29.

IU--Jam.Johnson 63 interception return (kick failed), 8:26.

TEN--FG Cimaglia 43, 4:11.

IU--FG Justus 49, 1:01.

Fourth Quarter

IU--FG Justus 30, 10:27.

TEN--Crouch 1 run (Cimaglia kick), 4:21.

TEN--Gray 16 run (Cimaglia kick), 3:51.

Attendance--N/A.

IU TEN

First downs 17 19

Rushes-yards 31-76 35-136

Passing 227 238

Comp-Att-Int 20-34-1 19-34-2

Return Yards 47 51

Punts-Avg. 4-46.2 4-37.8

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-46 7-55

Time of Possession 29:28 30:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Indiana, Ramsey 17-54, James 11-25, Lloyd 1-2, R.Walker 1-2, Philyor 1-(minus 7). Tennessee, Gray 14-86, Chandler 12-35, Maurer 1-8, Jennings 1-5, Jordan 2-4, Crouch 1-1, Guarantano 3-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING--Indiana, Ramsey 20-34-1-227. Tennessee, Maurer 1-3-0-17, Guarantano 18-31-2-221.

RECEIVING--Indiana, Hendershot 6-67, Westbrook 4-48, Fryfogle 3-63, Marshall 2-25, Bjorson 2-12, R.Walker 2-11, Philyor 1-1. Tennessee, Palmer 6-68, Chandler 3-24, Keyton 2-60, Gray 2-34, Jennings 2-27, Callaway 1-19, Byrd 1-5, Wood-Anderson 1-2, Jordan 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Indiana, Justus 52.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

NO. 21 CINCINNATI 38,

BOSTON COLLEGE 6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Desmond Ridder ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to lead Cincinnati past Boston College in the lightning-delayed Birmingham Bowl.

The Bearcats (11-3) reached 11 wins for the second consecutive season and fourth in program history, bouncing back from back-to-back losses to No. 17 Memphis. The Eagles (6-7) were outgained 459-164 in total yards to finish a turbulent postseason.

Coach Steve Addazio was fired after seven seasons and star tailback A.J. Dillon declared for the NFL Draft and skipped the bowl game.

Dillon was clearly missed. Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell led the team through the bowl game, while newly hired Jeff Hafley was on hand as a spectator after finishing his duties as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator.

The game was interrupted by a weather delay of about 11/2 hours midway through the first quarter.

Boston College 0 0 6 0 -- 6

Cincinnati 7 10 7 14 -- 38

First Quarter

CIN--Ridder 13 run (Crosa kick), 1:26.

Second Quarter

CIN--FG Crosa 32, 8:20.

CIN--Ridder 14 run (Crosa kick), 7:05.

Third Quarter

CIN--Mbodj 8 pass from Ridder (Crosa kick), 9:02.

BC-- (run failed).

Fourth Quarter

CIN--Ridder 13 run (Crosa kick), 13:06.

CIN--Montgomery 1 run (Crosa kick), :39.

Attendance--27,193.

BC CIN

First downs 8 33

Rushes-yards 28-77 60-343

Passing 87 116

Comp-Att-Int 8-19-0 17-31-0

Return Yards 72 33

Punts-Avg. 7-41.6 4-36.8

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-30 2-5

Time of Possession 18:31 41:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Boston College, Bailey 8-28, Garwo 4-24, Levy 5-13, Glines 1-9, Grosel 9-6, Flowers 1-(minus 3). Cincinnati, Warren 21-105, Ridder 21-105, Montgomery 7-47, Tucker 1-32, Doaks 6-27, Medaris 1-24, B.Bryant 3-3.

PASSING--Boston College, Valecce 0-2-0-0, Grosel 8-17-0-87. Cincinnati, Ridder 14-24-0-95, B.Bryant 3-7-0-21.

RECEIVING--Boston College, Long 2-45, K.White 2-36, Garwo 2-4, Levy 1-3, Bailey 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Pierce 3-31, Mbodj 3-17, Deguara 3-12, Jackson 2-33, Warren 2-(minus 4), Fischer 1-7, Cloud 1-7, Sanders 1-7, Geddis 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Boston College, Boumerhi 40. Cincinnati, C.Smith 43.

