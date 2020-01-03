Williams takes over late for UConn

Connecticut’s Christyn Williams (right) shoots over Wichita State’s Carla Bremaud on Thursday during the top-ranked Huskies’ 83-55 victory over the Shockers in Hartford, Conn. The former Central Arkansas Christian standout scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter. (AP/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- UConn's best player had just fouled out and Wichita State had cut a 24-point deficit to just 10 in the fourth quarter when Christyn Williams decided to put the Huskies on her back.

The sophomore guard scored 10 of her 19 points in the final quarter, leading top-ranked Connecticut on a 20-2 closing run in an 83-55 victory over the Shockers on Thursday night.

"Meg [Walker] fouled out and the game was getting closer so I figured I probably needed to be more aggressive," said Williams (Central Arkansas Christian). "And my layups started to fall, so that was great."

Williams, who had missed six of her first seven shots, finished 6 of 13 from the floor. She also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

"I thought this was one of the best games she played, not just this year but since she's been at Connecticut, because it involved a whole bunch of stuff other than just the ball goes in the basket," Coach Geno Auriemma said.

Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points and Walker added 21 for the Huskies (11-0, 2-0), who won their 122nd game without a loss in American Athletic Conference play. That includes all 104 regular-season games since the conference was formed and all six AAC tournaments.

It took some time for the Huskies to get back into the flow of their offense after a 10-day holiday break.

UConn missed its first six shots and the Shockers (8-6, 0-1) ran out to a 10-1 lead.

But Walker took over from there. She had 13 first-quarter points and UConn went on a 27-2 run to take control.

The Huskies led 22-12 after a quarter and put up the first six points of the second period.

Dangerfield handled the scoring load in the second 10 minutes with 14 points, including a pull-up jumper just before the half to give UConn a 45-26 lead.

"Me, Crystal, Christyn, everyone can score when we need to," Walker said. "That's a great thing to have on your team, because that means any night could be their night."

Mariah McCully scored 16 points and Carla Bremaud had 13 for Wichita State.

NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 75, CLEMSON 50

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Dana Evans had 27 points with a career-high seven three-pointers and No. 7 Louisville blew past Clemson.

Evans scored 24 points in the first half as the Cardinals (13-1, 2-0 ACC) cruised to their fifth consecutive win overall and eighth in a row over the Tigers (5-9, 1-2).

Evans and Elizabeth Balogun, who had 15 points, helped Louisville come out fast and put things away early.

Balogun hit her team's first three shots and the Cardinals pressured nearly every inbound pass, with Clemson turning the ball over three times while trying to get the ball into play. Things steadily got worse for the Tigers once Evans heated up.

The Louisville junior hit 9 of 12 shots in the opening half, including six three-pointers, tying her career best set in a November win over Oklahoma State.

SYRACUSE 90,

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 89, OT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --Emily Engstler hit the winning layup at the overtime buzzer and Syracuse upset previously unbeaten No. 8 Florida State.

Engstler's basket came off an inbound pass from Teisha Hyman. It answered a score by FSU's Kiah Gallespie that put the Seminoles up 89-88 with sixth-tenths of a second left.

Lewis paced the Orange (7-6, 1-1 ACC) with 21 points and Gabrielle Cooper added 14. Engstler and Digna Strautmane each had 12 for the Orange.

Gillispie led the Seminoles (13-1, 2-1) with 27 points and Nausia Woolfolk had 19.

NO. 9 N.C. STATE 76,

VIRGINIA TECH 69

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Elissa Cunane scored 14 of her 28 points in the final 7:10 to lift No. 9 N.C. State to an ACC victory over Virginia Tech.

Cunane also grabbed nine rebounds as the Wolfpack (13-0, 2-0) rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit and survived an incredible shooting performance by Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard.

Sheppard shot 8 of 15 from three-point range and scored 28 points as the Hokies (10-3, 0-2) fell on the road against a top-10 opponent for the second time in five days. Sheppard tied the school record for three-pointers. Taja Cole added 13 points and Elizabeth Kitley scored 11 for Virginia Tech.

Aislinn Konig scored eight of her 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Wolfpack. Kai Crutchfield added 12 points and Kayla Jones scored 11.

GEORGIA TECH 61,

NO. 23 MIAMI 54

ATLANTA -- Jasmine Carson and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 15 points apiece, combining for 18 in a dominating fourth quarter and Georgia Tech upset No. 23 Miami.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 42-31 entering the fourth quarter but scored the first 11 points, a three-pointer by Carson tying the game at the 7:26 mark. Following a Hurricanes free throw, Georgia Tech scored seven more points and then used an 8-0 run for a 57-47 lead with 2:16 to play.

Lorela Cubaj had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (11-2, 2-0 ACC), who outscored Tech 30-12 in the fourth quarter. They hit their first seven shots and went 12 of 14. Before that it was a struggle, going 11 of 42 through three quarters.

Kelsey Marshall led the Hurricanes (9-4, 1-1), who had won four in a row, with 14 points. Miami was 3 of 10 in the final quarter, missing their first four shots and committing seven of their 18 turnovers.

SEC WOMEN

NO. 2 SOUTH CAROLINA 99,

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 72

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Freshmen Brea Beal and Zia Cooke had 15 points each and No. 4 South Carolina quickly eliminated any thoughts of an upset, dispatching No. 13 Kentucky.

The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0) opened a 12-point lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 21 by halftime. Constantly carving through Kentucky's overmatched defense, South Carolina had nine players score by halftime and the Gamecocks' defense had forced 11 turnovers, seven of them steals.

The Wildcats (11-2, 0-1) got 28 points from star guard Rhyne Howard. But South Carolina also forced her to commit six turnovers.

Kentucky kept things close early with its offensive rebounding but became flustered by the Gamecocks' relentless pace and tenacity on the defensive end.

Two more South Carolina freshmen -- Aliyah Boston and Laeticia Amihere --had 14 points apiece.

Chasity Patterson added 15 points for the Wildcats.

NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE 93,

FLORIDA 47

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Jordan Danberry (Conway) scored 21 points and freshman Rickea Jackson added 20 to lead Mississippi State past Florida.

Danberry was 10 of 11 from the field with eight assists and Jackson 9 of 11 with two three-pointers and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-2), who extended their win streak versus the Gators (9-5) to seven games.

Kiara Smith and Lavender Briggs had 15 points each for Florida, which shot 20% and was just 3 of 16 from the arc.

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 77,

MISSOURI 66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Rennia Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 22 Tennessee defeated Missouri in the SEC opener for both teams.

Freshman Tamari Key scored a season-high 16 points and Jordan Horston added 13 as Tennessee (11-2) handed Missouri (3-11) its fifth consecutive loss. Tennessee's Jazmine Massengill had seven points and a career-high 12 assists with only one turnover.

Amber Smith scored 22 points and Aijha Blackwell added 16 for Missouri.

GEORGIA 58, OLE MISS 51

OXFORD, Miss. -- Senior forward Stephanie Paul scored a season-high 18 points leading Georgia past Mississippi at The Pavillion.

Georgia (10-4, 1-0) has won seven of its past nine games and will host Mississippi State on Sunday. Gabby Connally added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Valerie Nesbitt led the Rebels (7-7, 0-1) with 15 points.

LSU 71, ALABAMA 60

BATON ROUGE -- Ayana Mitchell led all scorers with 20 and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds as LSU topped Alabama at the Maravich Center.

LSU (11-2, 1-0) led 34-32 at the half and outscored the Crimson Tide 25-16 in the third quarter. Khayla Pointer added 18 points and handed out eight assists for the Tigers.

Jasmine Walker led Alabama (10-4, 0-1) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks.

VANDERBILT 77, AUBURN 55

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Mariella Fasoula scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Vanderbilt coasted to a victory over Auburn at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt (11-3, 1-0) jumped out to a 26-9 lead after the first quarter and led 47-18 at the half. Chelsie Hall added 13 points, 9 assists and 4 steals for the Commodores.

Brooke Moore led the Tigers (6-6, 0-1) with 17 points while Unique Thompson added 14 points and led the team in rebounding with 10.

Sports on 01/03/2020