Woman dies after being thrown from car in central Arkansas crash, state police say

A Perryville woman died after a crash in Pulaski County that ejected her from her car, state police said.

Alissa Blake, 57, was driving a Toyota Prius north around 6:45 a.m. Friday on Arkansas 300 in Roland when the car veered off the highway in a curve, according to a preliminary report.

The Prius then struck a tree, and Blake was thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Police said it happened between Blackberry Lane and Penney Lane north of Lake Maumelle.

It was cloudy, and the road was wet at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least four people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.