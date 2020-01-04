2 face 99 forgery counts over counterfeit $100 bills

TEXARKANA -- Miller County prosecutors have charged two men with 99 counts of forgery on accusations they possessed counterfeit cash.

Justin White, 26, and Quintez Mack, 26, were in possession of 99 fake $100 bills when they were approached by a Miller County sheriff's deputy Sept. 1, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The men were in a Dodge Challenger parked at Mr. D's Night Club in Miller County.

An employee of the club called officers because the car had not left the parking lot. When deputies arrived and made contact with the men, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana, which gave them probable cause to search the car, the affidavit said.

Inside they found three bags of marijuana, scales and the counterfeit bills, according to the affidavit.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black recently signed off on formal charges for both men. Each of the 99 counts facing them is punishable by five to 20 years in prison.

White and Mack are free on bonds of $25,000. Court records show Mack's case is set for a pretrial hearing in February before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones. White is scheduled to appear in March before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom.

