Armed Forces Bowl Capsule

Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan (12) scrambles away from SMU defensive end Delontae Scott (35) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Ford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

TODAY'S BOWL GAME

Armed Forces Bowl

Southern Mississippi (7-5) vs. Tulane (7-5)

SITE Armon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

TIME/TV 10:30 a.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Tulane by 7

SERIES Southern Miss leads 23-7

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Two trophies in the renewal of a rivalry for the Golden Eagles and Green Wave. The campuses of the former conference foes are only about 115 miles apart, but both traveled more than 500 miles for their first meeting since 2010. The Battle for the Bell was already set to resume with four games between 2022-27, but that trophy and the Armed Forces Bowl trophy will now be up for grabs. The Golden Eagles have been in possession of the bell since 2003, after the first of six consecutive wins in the series. Both were C-USA charter members, but Tulane departed after 2013 for the AAC. They didn't play each other in league play from 2011-13, when in opposite divisions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SOUTHERN MISS Junior QB Jack Abraham is only the third USM quarterback with a 3,000-yard passing season. He has 3,329 yards and 18 TDs while completing 67.5% of his passes (258 of 382). He has two 400-yard games this season.

TULANE Justin McMillan has thrown for 2,229 yards and 14 touchdowns, and is also Tulane's leading rusher with 704 yards and 12 TDs. The grad transfer from LSU won consecutive Texas state championships at Cedar Hill High School, about 35 miles from the TCU campus where the bowl is played.

Sports on 01/04/2020