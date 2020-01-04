Australia tense as wildfires rage

Firefighters battle a fire Friday near Bendalong, Australia. Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee before hot, windy weather worsens Australia’s devastating wildfires. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/14australia/.

SYDNEY -- Two people died today as Australia braced for one of the worst days in its wildfire crisis, with strong winds and high temperatures forecast to spread flames to more populated areas, including the suburbs of Sydney.

Wildfires raging across Australia have prompted one of the largest evacuations in the country's history as what is already the worst season on record is likely to become even more devastating because of the weather.

More than 200 fires were burning, and warnings of extreme danger to come today prompted mass evacuations. Traffic was gridlocked as people fled, and firefighters escorted convoys of evacuees as fires threatened to close roads. Navy ships were called in to rescue hundreds of people stranded on beaches.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said her state is facing "another terrible day" and called on people in areas threatened by the fires to leave while they can.

"I'm pleased to say that we've never been as prepared as we are today for the onslaught we're likely to face," Berejiklian told reporters at a news conference Saturday morning. "All of the major road networks are still open, but we can't guarantee that beyond the next few hours. So there are still windows for people to get out."

Two people were confirmed dead in a blaze on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia, bringing the overall nationwide death toll this summer to 23, said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The fire broke containment lines Friday and was described as "virtually unstoppable" as it destroyed buildings and burned through more than 35,000 acres of Flinders Chase National Park. While the warning level for the fire was reduced Saturday, the Country Fire Service said it was still a risk to lives and property.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrqX3QrxWCo]

New South Wales Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers warned the fires could move "frighteningly quick." Embers carried by the wind had the potential to enlarge blazes or spark new ones.

"We are unfortunately very likely to lose homes, but we will be very happy and call it a success if no lives are lost," he said.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the 652,000-acre Green Wattle Creek fire in a national park west of Sydney had the potential to spread into that city's western suburbs.

"There is potential for the fire to break out, cross the [Warragamba] dam and move into the western suburbs of Sydney," he said. "That fire is burning. It has the potential to come out into more populated areas this afternoon."

He said crews have been doing "extraordinary work" by setting controlled fires and using aircraft and machinery to try to keep the flames away.

Fitzsimmons called on residents and tourists in the path of the fires to evacuate as soon as possible.

"Our message has been to make sure you leave yesterday," he said. "Leaving it until today is cutting it fine. The sooner you make that decision, the better, and I would say do it now. Don't leave it any longer because the window will shrink and will shrink very quickly."

In South Australia state, fire officials said the weather conditions were cause for concern because fires were still burning or smoldering.

"The ignition sources are already there," Country Fire Service chief officer Mark Jones said. "There are millions of sparks out there ready to go if they break containment lines."

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews declared a disaster across much of the eastern part of the state, allowing the government to order evacuations in an area with as many as 140,000 permanent residents and tens of thousands more vacationers.

"If you can leave, you must leave," Andrews said.

And Morrison today called up 3,000 reservists as fire threats escalate in three states.

More than 130 fires are burning in New South Wales and at least half of those are out of control. Temperatures in parts of the state are expected to soar well above 110 degrees amid strong winds and low humidity.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/14australia/]

A total of 48 fires were burning across almost 791,000 acres in Victoria state, and conditions are expected to worsen with a southerly wind change.

"We still have those dynamic and dangerous conditions, the low humidity, the strong winds and, what underpins that, the state is tinder-dry," Victoria Emergency Services Commissioner Andrew Crisp said.

Thousands have already fled fire-threatened areas in Victoria, and Crisp urged more people to leave.

"If you might be thinking about I can get out on a particular road close to you, well, there's every chance that a fire could hit that particular road and you can't get out," he said.

Victoria police reported heavy traffic flows on major roads and praised motorists for their patient and orderly behavior.

The navy evacuated hundreds from Mallacoota, a coastal town in Victoria cut off for days by wildfires that forced as many as 4,000 residents and tourists to shelter on beaches. Landing craft ferried people to the HMAS Choules offshore.

Morrison said he was inclined to cancel a scheduled trip to India later this month because of the wildfires. In December, he cut short a family holiday in Hawaii in the face of public anger at his absence.

He made the remarks in Bairnsdale, Victoria, where he received a warmer welcome than he had in another wildfire-ravaged town a day earlier.

Morrison cut short Thursday's visit to Cobargo in New South Wales when people there yelled at him, called him an "idiot" and criticized him for the lack of equipment to deal with the fires in town.

The early and devastating start to Australia's summer wildfires has already burned about 12.35 million acres of land and destroyed more than 1,400 homes. That's more acres burned in Australia than any one year in the U.S. since Harry Truman was president.

