Follow live: Hogs host Aggies in SEC opener

Arkansas 11, Texas A&M 11 - 12:44 left first half

We almost made it eight minutes in before a stoppage in play. It was a pretty entertaining few minutes and fairly clean. Texas A&M committed the only turnover - a Josh Nebo offensive foul - in the span.

Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe have both buried a 3 already. Joe's came from the left corner, an area of the floor from which he was 3 of 16 entering today's game. Jones hit his from the left wing off the bounce moving left. As a team, the Razorbacks are 4 of 10 from the floor and 2 of 8 from distance.

Texas A&M shooting 4 of 12. Savion Flagg banked in a 3 on the Aggies' first possession with the shot clock winding down.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt and Adrio Bailey.

Joe and Jones have both been in grooves of late. They have scored 20-plus points in three consecutive games. The last Arkansas teammates to do that: Scotty Thurman and Corliss Williamson in February 1995. Joe has increased his scoring output in each of the last six games, and Jones has reached double figures in three straight games since adding just eight at Western Kentucky.

Texas A&M's starters: Andre Gordon (6-2), Wendell Mitchell (6-3), Savion Flagg (6-7), Emanuel Miller (6-7) and Josh Nebo (6-9).

The Aggies enter Southeastern Conference play at 6-5 with one notable win over Oregon State. They most recently beat Texas Southern 58-55 on Dec. 30. Texas A&M has losses to Harvard, Temple and Fairfield on its resume, as well as a 30-point home loss to Gonzaga.

In terms of efficiency, this is the worst Aggies offense since at least 1997, according to KenPom metrics. They rank 294th nationally, scoring 93.9 points per 100 possessions - the worst mark in the SEC by more than seven points. Texas A&M is also, according to the numbers, the worst 3-point shooting team in the country at 23.5 percent. Arkansas has the nation's top 3-point field goal defense, so that is something to keep an eye on.

Nebo, who stands 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, leads the Aggies in scoring (11.4), rebounding (7.2) and blocks (3.0). He is Texas A&M's most physically imposing player, and he plays like it. He tied a career high with eight blocks in the team's win over Oregon State. His block rate of 14.2 percent ranks in the top 15 nationally. Savion Flagg has a nice game, too, averaging 11.3 points per game. He scored a team-high 18 points against Texas Southern.