Getting it straight

A large red navigational buoy that washed up on New Smyrna Beach, Fla., on Dec. 26, broke away from its mooring near Port Royal Sound off the coast of South Carolina sometime after Hurricane Dorian struck in early September. An In the News item in Tuesday’s editions incorrectly described how long the buoy had been floating free.
The phone number for Baja Grill, 5923 Kavanaugh Blvd., in Little Rock’s Pulaski Heights, is (501) 722-8920. An incorrect number ran in the Restaurant Transitions column in Thursday’s Style section.
