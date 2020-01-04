• Peme Canas, a Davenport, Iowa, police officer, organized an effort to equip the six-member Savoonga, Alaska, police force, which serves a community of 700 on an island in the Bering Sea, with badges, stun guns, vests and other police equipment.

• Martin O'Connor, 58, a La Porte, Texas, man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days, was rescued by National Park rangers after other hikers spotted him on the rugged New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon's South Rim.

• Stanley Livingston, 45, convicted of trying to steal a $219,000 home in Haines City, Fla., by snatching up a signed deed at closing and driving off without signing any loan documents before filing the deed to take ownership, was sentenced to 3½ years in prison.

• Lori Wicker said the Celebrate Freedom Foundation is raising money to repair a Vietnam War-era helicopter struck by a drunken driver in Columbia, S.C., after Wicker and others in the group learned insurers won't cover the $6.6 million cost.

• Tracy Milanovich, 37, a Somerset, Mass., woman who claimed to be a psychic, faces larceny and other counts and is accused of stealing more than $70,000 after telling a client she needed the money to banish a demon from the woman's 10-year-old daughter, police said.

• Matt Treglia, sheriff of Allen County, Ohio, said he was sitting in his cruiser on New Year's Eve when a bullet from celebratory gunfire ricocheted off a police car parked beside his before passing through a window and bouncing off his bullet-resistant vest.

• Brennan Matherne, a Lafourche Parish, La., sheriff's lieutenant, said authorities don't know why a man left Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags containing drugs, a gun, cash and a digital scale at a convenience store after a clerk refused to hold the designer bags for him.

• Ernie Snyder, a Pascagoula, Miss., police officer, and his police dog, Tony, suffered minor injuries when a driver, later charged with operating under the influence, crashed into their patrol SUV on New Year's Eve.

• Allison Brown, a Richmond Heights, Mo., police officer, said a woman is a little embarrassed but well rested after falling asleep while testing a mattress and spending the night inside a furniture store, giving what police described as "the best mattress endorsement we've ever heard."

