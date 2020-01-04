Izard County sheriff dies at 58

Izard County Sheriff Earnie Blackley died of cancer Saturday morning, just one year and four days after he took office, according to authorities. He was 58.

Blackley joined the agency in 1993, having previously worked as a police officer in Greenville, Miss., Izard County Chief Deputy Charles Melton said. After serving as chief deputy for 18 years, Blackley was elected sheriff and assumed the role on New Year’s Day last year, replacing then-Sheriff Jack Yancey.

“We’re deeply going to miss our leader,” Melton said. “He was our backbone and our strength.”

Melton said the sheriff was diagnosed with lung cancer in May.

The chief deputy described Blackley as a servant of God and family man who cared about his county and the people who lived there.

“He made it his mission to help everyone he met,” Melton said.

Aside from his work as sheriff, many people in the county knew Blackley for the fish fries he held for various benefits, he said.

“He was just a standup guy,” Melton said. “He wanted to help anybody.”

Blackley, who was born in Greenville, is a son of Jo Ann Shepherd of Zion and Billy Earl Blackley of Franklin, N.C. He and his wife, Theresa Ruch Blackley, had three children and seven grandchildren as of March of last year.

In a post on Blackley’s Facebook page, the sheriff’s family said they appreciated the outpouring of love and prayers they received from others, writing that “Dad was always proud to serve his community.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement expressing her condolences on Blackley’s passing and praising his commitment to Izard County.

“He was a dedicated leader of the law enforcement community; serving more than 30 years,” Rutledge said. “Even after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer only months after being elected to serve as Sheriff, he continued to work to keep his county safe.”

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office also expressed their condolences, writing on Twitter that their “hearts are heavy this morning.”

According to authorities, Melton will serve as interim sheriff until the Izard County Quorum Court meets and formally appoints someone to the role.