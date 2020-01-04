Kentucky assistant to join Pittman's staff

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman has gone to a familiar foe to land his first defensive line coach.

Derrick LeBlanc, the defensive line coach at Kentucky the last three seasons, will join the Razorbacks staff, as first reported by Kentucky Sports Radio and confirmed by multiple media outlets in Kentucky.

LeBlanc had believed to have been targeted by Pittman earlier this week. A native of Breaux Bridge, La., LeBlanc played on the offensive and defensive lines as a four-year letterman at Northwestern (La.) State and earned a master's degree at LSU. His previous coaching stops include stints as defensive line coach in Arkansas at Henderson State University (2001-04) and Arkansas Tech University (2005).

Kentucky currently ranks 14th in the nation in scoring defense (19.3 points per game), 21st in total defense (324.6 yards per game) and 63rd in rushing defense (156.8) this season.

Pittman's offensive lines at Georgia matched up against LeBlanc's defensive fronts in Kentucky's base 3-4 alignment the last three years. Georgia won each of those games.

New Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom's teams at Missouri also faced the Wildcats the last three seasons, with Kentucky prevailing in each of those meetings.

LeBlanc served four years as assistant strength and conditioning coach at LSU (2008-11) before landing his first FBS on-field position as defensive line coach at Wyoming in 2012. He moved on to Southern Miss for the 2013-14 seasons, which included a 24-3 loss to Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sept. 14, 2013.

He coached the defensive line at North Texas in 2016 before landing his first Power 5 position with Coach Mark Stoops at Kentucky in 2017.

LeBlanc is believed to be the eighth on-field hire for Pittman. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, line coach Brad Davis, receivers coach Justin Stepp on offense, and Odom, linebackers coach Rion Rhoades and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter have been formally announced. Footballscoop.com has reported Jon Cooper, lately at the University of Central Florida, will join the Razorbacks as tight ends coach.

That would leave Pittman with two remaining hires: a running backs coach and likely either a safeties or special teams coach. Pittman has not announced whether he will appoint a special teams coordinator or split it among his staff.

