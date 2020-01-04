Man gets 10 years for robbery

A 19-year-old Little Rock man who told authorities he stole a stranger's car at gunpoint in Sherwood to go see his "baby mama" has accepted a 10-year prison sentence.

Sentencing papers that were filed Friday by deputy prosecutor Nicole Paladino show that Wayland Dashun Bell Jr. pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for the 10-year sentence from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by public defender Colleen Barnhill, prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated residential burglary and theft in exchange for Bell's guilty plea. Also, the sentence will run concurrently to the 20-year sentence Bell received in October in Saline County for pleading guilty to two counts of robbery, reduced from aggravated robbery.

Bell was arrested a little more than three hours after 27-year-old Brittany Spears of Sherwood was robbed at gunpoint in January 2019 in front of her Frostwood Drive home by a masked man wearing a red hoodie, court filings show. Spears told Pulaski County sheriff's deputies that she'd been out checking her mail when the robber walked up to her, pulled a gun and demanded her car keys. She gave them to the man who then demanded her money.

When Spears told the robber her it was in the house, he walked her inside and she got her purse for him, although he did not know Spears had no cash. He then told her 4-year-old son to shut up and stay inside but made Spears go with him out to her Chevrolet Trax. He made her start the sport utility vehicle for him and then drove off with it.

Deputies tracked the vehicle through its OnStar GPS system, ultimately discovering it at Pleasant Pointe apartments, 1602 Green Mountain Drive.

Officers staked out the SUV until two men walked out of an apartment and got into it. Deputies then stepped in and took the pair into custody.

Bell ran from officers but was quickly captured, and deputies found a gun near him. He was arrested after telling investigators that he had taken the SUV to see his "baby mama" while the other man, 20-year-old Siddik Bubakar Haidara, who lived at the apartments, was released after deputies determined Haidara was not involved in the holdup.

Bell spent approximately five days in jail before posting $30,000 bond. But Bell was arrested again about four months later, after Saline County deputies linked him and another man, 19-year-old Eshawn Fisher of Little Rock, to the May gunpoint holdup of the Family Dollar store at 14102 Chicot Road, in Mabelvale.

Fisher, the first to be arrested, told deputies that he had been the getaway driver but that Bell was the robber, court filings how. A third man, whom he only knew as "Man Man," had gone with them, Fisher told investigators.

