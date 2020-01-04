Mustangs able to shut down Beavers' Lyons

3A-5 BOYS

CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 35,

GLEN ROSE 33

The Central Arkansas Mustangs rely on defense and the Glen Rose Beavers on senior guard Braydon Lyons.

Lyons, 6-5, who routinely scores 30 or more points and occasionally approaches 50, was held to 11 in CAC's 35-33 victory at Diles Activity Center in North Little Rock on Friday night.

"He probably has more God-given natural ability than has ever been at Glen Rose," Glen Rose Coach Devin Jones said. "He is super, super talented. Obviously, some of his shots didn't fall, but you never know. He can go for 40 any night."

"There might be someone out there as talented as him, but there's no one more talented," CAC Coach Matt Hall said. "He can do it all. He can shoot it. He can handle it. He's very good."

CAC's zone defensive effort helped hold Lyons to four field goals on eight attempts. Two of those misses came on layup attempts in the final second of play over a lane packed by junior guard Brock Hendrix, sophomore forward Steven Massey, and junior forward Karsen Richard, who led CAC with 12 points.

"They don't give him easy looks," Jones said. "There's always someone there. Defense is what they do."

Success on either of Lyons' final attempts would have led to overtime.

"We got lucky," Hall said. "We got lucky. He makes that shot more than he misses it, but I like being lucky sometimes."

"They guard really well," Jones said. "They mix up defenses good. Their zone doesn't give you anything easy. It was a defensive game, but, unfortunately, they came out on top. Congratulations to them and Coach Hall."

Successful field-goal attempts were rare throughout. CAC (9-3, 2-0 3A-5) converted 12 of 41 (29.2%). Glen Rose (5-6, 2-0) shot 25% from the field on 36 attempts.

If that was not enough to hold down the score, charges down the stretch made mere attempts difficult.

In the final minute, Hendrix drew a charge from Lyons near mid-court. The turnover turned into a layup by Hendrix that gave the Mustangs a 34-33 lead with 31 seconds left.

Glen Rose's next possession ended when Lyons was called for another charge against Hendrix.

Junior guard Justin Bates was fouled after the following inbound pass and hit one of two free-throw attempts to give CAC its two-point lead with 11.2 seconds left.

With solid defense and good luck, it was enough for CAC.

"We really hang our hat on defense," Hall said. "Our zone is tough. Our guys have done a really good job with it. I was really proud of their effort."

GIRLS

Central Arkansas Christian 58, Glen Rose 30

Junior forward Bethany Dillard scored 19 points to lead Central Arkansas Christian.

Sophomore guard Ava Knoedl and senior forward each scored 12 points for CAC (13-3, 2-0 3A-5).

Junior center Kamryn Raper led Glen Rose (5-5, 1-1) with eight points. Junior forward Love Doddridge scored seven.

