MVP Rourke lifts Ohio over Nevada

Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) arrives in the end zone on a 35-yard touchdown run against Nevada in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

BOISE, Idaho -- Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke is projected to be the top quarterback taken in the Canadian Football League draft this spring. He's pretty good at the American collegiate version too.

Rourke, from Oakville, Ontario, accounted for 231 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help Ohio beat Nevada 30-21 on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Ohio (7-6) rebounded from a 1-3 start for its fifth consecutive winning season under Coach Frank Solich. The 75-year-old former Nebraska coach received a two-year contract extension this week.

Nevada (7-6), which dismissed defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel and two other defensive position coaches at the end of the regular season, didn't find much of an answer for Ohio's high-powered offense until the fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack also were missing three key defensive starters, suspended for their participation in a fight in a loss to rival UNLV in the regular-season finale.

Rourke, who finished with 144 yards passing and 87 yards rushing along with one touchdown, garnered MVP honors, but was uninterested in talking about it. When asked about his award, he quickly pivoted to talk about the defense and their stand at the end of the game. Later, Rourke apologized for never winning a MAC championship during his three years at the school.

"I love coaching him," Solich said. "We've been blessed to have him and I appreciate everything he's done for this program. He really thinks beyond himself."

Rourke is also thinking beyond the CFL, hoping to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL, even if it's not a traditional route.

"I'm used to being overlooked," said Rourke, who tied Kareem Wilson's school career record of 49 rushing touchdowns. "I took a different path to get here and I'm not afraid of taking a different path to reaching the NFL."

Ohio raced to a 20-9 lead and scored the first 10 points of the third quarter before holding off Nevada's late rally.

The Bobcats lost leading rusher O'Shaan Allison late in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. De'Montre Tuggle took over, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown to spark a ground attack that finished with 285 yards on 50 carries spread among five players.

Ohio 3 17 10 0 -- 30

Nevada 3 6 0 12 -- 21

First Quarter

NEV--FG Talton 51, 12:26.

OHI--FG Zervos 29, 7:00.

Second Quarter

OHI--J.Ross 12 run (Zervos kick), 12:28.

NEV--FG Talton 36, 7:21.

OHI--N.Rourke 35 run (Zervos kick), 6:21.

OHI--FG Zervos 33, 2:17.

NEV--FG Talton 33, :00.

Third Quarter

OHI--FG Zervos 26, 11:00.

OHI--Tuggle 2 run (Zervos kick), 5:26.

Fourth Quarter

NEV--Cooks 8 pass from Strong (kick failed), 10:48.

NEV--D.Lee 1 run (run failed), 8:42.

Attendance--13,611

OHI NEV

First downs 25 24

Rushes-yards 50-285 19-29

Passing 144 401

Comp-Att-Int 9-17-0 32-50-0

Return Yards 100 73

Punts-Avg. 2-42.0 3-46.3

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2

Penalties-Yards 2-20 4-58

Time of Possession 33:13 26:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Ohio, Tuggle 10-97, N.Rourke 10-87, J.Ross 17-57, Allison 9-46, Walton 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 3). Nevada, Taua 6-48, D.Lee 9-9, Strong 4-(minus 28).

PASSING--Ohio, N.Rourke 9-17-0-144. Nevada, Taua 1-1-0-(minus 1), Strong 31-49-0-402.

RECEIVING--Ohio, Cox 3-73, Walton 2-22, Odom 1-14, J.Ross 1-14, Knock 1-12, R.Luehrman 1-9. Nevada, Cooks 14-197, Stovall 7-84, Putman 6-73, O'Leary-Orange 3-24, Turner 1-18, Ikahihifo 1-5.

Sports on 01/04/2020