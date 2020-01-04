Police nab 2 people in Sherwood deaths

Sherwood police look for clues Friday morning at the scene of a double homicide on Markhaven Drive in Sherwood. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Sherwood police arrested two people and are searching for a third in connection with the killings of a woman and a man found dead Friday morning in Sherwood and in the disappearance of a 6-year-old boy, a news release said.

Napoleon Haire Jr., 33, and Brandi Beth Purtle, 20, were arrested Friday on charges related to the death of Steve K. Lutman and Britney Alyse Belle, Sherwood police Sgt. Scott Hicks said in a news release Friday evening.

Police are also searching for Gabrielle Marie Hill, 26, and have requested that anyone with information about Hill's whereabouts contact the Sherwood Police Department. Police did not specify why they were searching for Hill.

Haire faces charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor. Purtle is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and hindering apprehension.

Officers responded just before 5 a.m. Friday to 103 Markhaven Drive after a neighbor asked police officers to check on the residents there, a news release said.

Officers found Belle lying in the driveway in front of the one-story home and Lutman inside the residence. Both were pronounced dead shortly after. Police did not specify how the two were killed.

Lutman lives at the Markhaven residence, the release said. Belle was from Beebe.

A 6-year-old boy, Julian Boyd, was reported missing about an hour after officers discovered the bodies.

An Amber Alert issued around 8 a.m. said authorities believed the boy was traveling with Haire. The alert said authorities believed Haire was armed and dangerous.

Around 2 p.m., Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Mitch McCoy said undercover narcotics officers near the Quality Inn & Suites at 500 W. 29th St. spotted Haire's vehicle in a parking lot. McCoy said the officers were in plain clothes and waited until uniformed North Little Rock officers with a K-9 arrived before approaching the vehicle.

Officers arrested Haire without incident and retrieved Julian, who was unharmed, a release said.

Sherwood police Capt. Jeff Hagar said that although the child's disappearance and the double homicide are connected, he could not detail how the two are connected.

Sherwood police are handling the investigation of the double homicide and the child's disappearance.

A man who lives near 103 Markhaven Drive said he was awakened by sirens early Friday morning.

"They covered the bodies and everything, so we didn't know who it was," said the man, who did not wish to give his name. "They did CPR for like 30 minutes, but when they didn't put the bodies in the ambulance we knew it was going to be a crime scene."

The man, who lives down the street from the taupe, one-story home, said he didn't know his neighbors but knew they'd recently filed for divorce.

Kerry Lutman, in whose name the home was purchased in 2015 according to property records, filed for divorce from Lutman in December. Court records indicate the two stopped living together in September, and that they have a minor child with the initials "J.L."

The neighbor said he was surprised and worried about the killings. Sherwood's only homicide in 2019 was Dec. 21 when Carson Gregory Glover, 19, was arrested on charges of killing his mother, Sonya Glover.

"Was it a random break-in? A relationship thing?" the neighbor said. "I mean, if someone's just breaking into people's houses at like 4 a.m., that's scary."

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dina Tyler said Haire was on probation at the time of his arrest Friday, and court records show Haire has a long criminal history.

Haire was arrested in April 2018 on a charge of third-degree domestic battery. The charge was nolle prossed.

He negotiated a guilty plea to second-degree battery and violating a domestic order of protection in May 2017 and was sentenced to five years' probation after beating a man with a baseball bat in front of children, according to court records and previous reports.

In 2016, he was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence and negotiated a guilty plea for 60 months' probation, court records show.

In 2016 he pleaded nolo contendre to 2013 charges of aggravated assault and theft of property, records show.

In 2012, he faced multiple charges for repeatedly punching the mother of his three children, according to court record and previous reporting.

Purtle's only previous charges besides traffic tickets were a theft of property charge at 18, to which she pleaded nolo contendre, and a disorderly conduct charge she pleaded guilty to in Nov. 2018.

Hill has been arrested on drug possession, distribution or paraphernalia charges more than 11 times in the past 5 years.

