Sources: Hogs have running backs, special teams coaches

by Tom Murphy | Today at 5:05 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Sam Pittman speaks Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, during a press conference to discuss the early signing period at the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. ( Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman appears on the brink of completing his first staff with a couple of more assistants, both with roots in the Deep South, coming on board on Saturday.

University of Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and Georgia State running backs coach Jimmy Smith are both expected to take the same positions with the Razorbacks, according to sources.

Smith has changed his Twitter account to say he is now in the same position at Arkansas. He posted a picture on his account from the north side of Reynolds Razorback Stadium with the caption “blessed” in all caps early Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, Fountain is expected to follow Pittman after the two served on Coach Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff together the last three years.

Pittman had hoped to complete his first staff, including a pending hire for strength and conditioning coach, early in January with on-campus recruiting set to resume on Jan. 17-19.

