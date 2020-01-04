FOOTBALL

Safety commits to Arkansas

Former Georgia Tech safety commitment Nick Turner orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Friday leading up his second official visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 17.

Turner made an official visit to Arkansas for the Auburn game Oct. 19. He's able to make another official visit to Fayetteville because the Hogs had a coaching change.

Turner, 6-0, 186 pounds, of New Orleans Brother Martin, committed to the Yellow Jackets in June but reopened his recruitment Dec. 2. He had accumulated scholarship offers from Penn State, Virginia, Baylor, Memphis, Tennessee, Texas Tech and others during the recruiting process.

He said he liked the vibe of Fayetteville during his October trip.

"It's a small-college town, so everybody knows everybody when you come to Arkansas," Turner said after the visit. "I could see myself coming here because it's a small town."

ESPN rates him a 3-star recruit and the No. 58 safety in the nation for the 2020 class. He reports running a hand-held time of 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Turner is being recruited to play cornerback for Arkansas.

"In the SEC, you need corners and safeties that can run," he said.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network also rates Turner a 3-star recruit.

"He's known for his hard-hitting style," Lemming said. "He has very good speed, excellent instincts. He's also a team leader."

Arkansas signed nine prospects during the early signing period in December. Turner is third commitment and the third defensive back for the Hogs in the 2020 class. He's expected to ink with the Razorbacks on Feb. 5.

BASEBALL

Mariners manager to appear at Travs' event

Seattle Mariners Manager Scott Servais will be speaking at the Arkansas Travelers' annual Hot Stove Banquet on Jan. 20.

The banquet will be held at the Little Rock Marriott from 6-9 p.m.

Servais, who has been with the Mariners since 2016, will be joined by new Arkansas Travelers Manager Dave Berg and Travs broadcaster Steven Davis.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling (501) 664-1555 or by email at sophie@travs.com.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix falls on road

The Hendrix College women's team lost 80-52 to Oglethorpe on Friday night in Atlanta.

Anissa Gutierrez scored a career-high 17 points to lead Hendrix (2-11, 0-2 Southern Athletic Association).

Oglethorpe improved to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the SAA.

