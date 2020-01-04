Texans earn boost with Watt's return

HOUSTON -- J.J. Watt was a rookie in the 2011 playoffs when his spectacular performance against the Cincinnati Bengals led the Houston Texans to the first postseason win in franchise history.

The spotlight will be on Watt again today, when he'll return to the field a little more than two months after surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle when the Texans host the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

Watt had a good first season in the NFL but was relatively unknown nationally when he made his playoff debut against Cincinnati. The game was tied at 10-all in the second quarter when Watt tipped a pass from Andy Dalton and grabbed it for an interception, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown to put Houston on top for good. The defensive end also had four tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit in the 31-10 victory.

Watt recalled that game this week and said the energy and atmosphere in the stadium that day was incredible.

"As a guy who's been here for nine years, that feeling is what I want to capture and magnify," Watt said. "I feel like, not that we haven't had that (since), but there was something magical about that and I want to create that magic again. The only way to do that is by winning. There's no special sauce. You just have to win."

After sitting out since October, it's unclear how much impact Watt will have on the game. But Coach Bill O'Brien said Thursday that Watt would play "quite a bit," which should help a pass rush that ranked 26th in the NFL with just 31 sacks.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is looking for his first playoff win after struggling in his playoff debut last season, a 21-7 loss to the Colts.

"We earned this opportunity and it's real dope," Watson said. "No one in our locker room wants it to end and we'll continue to keep working and keep fighting forward to try to improve and get to the next week."

The Texans will face an offense led by Josh Allen, who will make his playoff debut after finishing the regular season with 3,089 yards passing with 20 touchdowns and 510 yards rushing and nine more scores.

"(It's) still the game of football, the dimensions are the same, we have the same plays that we've had in all year," Allen said. "We're not trying to do anything different ... we got to go out there and execute."

The Bills have lost five consecutive playoff games since a 37-22 victory over Miami in a wild-card game on Dec. 30, 1995. The Jim Kelly-led team followed with a 40-21 loss at Pittsburgh the next week.

Buffalo's playoff-victory drought is the third longest active streak in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't won a playoff game since January 1991. The Detroit Lions have the second-longest streak, with their last win coming in January 1992.

