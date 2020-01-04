Trump rallies evangelical backers

Evangelical leaders pray with President Donald Trump during a rally attended by more than 5,000 people Friday at the King Jesus International Ministry church in Miami.

MIAMI -- Highlighting what he called his record on religious liberty, President Donald Trump on Friday worked to energize a group of evangelical supporters who make up an influential piece of his political base that could prove vital in battleground states.

Trump spoke to more than 5,000 Christians, including a large group of Hispanics, at a Miami megachurch, just days after he was the subject of a scathing editorial in Christianity Today magazine that called for his removal from office. Thousands of the faithful lifted their hands and prayed over Trump as he began speaking and portrayed himself as a defender of faith.

"We're defending religion itself. A society without religion cannot prosper. A nation without faith can not endure," said Trump, who also tried to paint his Democratic rivals for the 2020 election as threats to religious liberty. "We can't let one of our radical left friends come in here because everything we've done will be gone in short order."

"The day I was sworn in, the federal government's war on religion came to an abrupt end," Trump declared. He later added: "We can smile because we're winning by so much."

Although some of his address resembled his standard campaign speech, Trump cited his support for Israel, installation of federal judges, prison reform and a push to put prayer in public schools. Those are issues his Republican reelection campaign believes could further jolt evangelical turnout and help them secure wins in states like Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyc_Yk-KUl0]

The El Rey Jesus church kickoff of "Evangelicals for Trump" will be followed in the weeks ahead by the launches of "Catholics for Trump" and "Jewish Voices for Trump." It also comes days after Trump and his wife went to an evangelical Christmas Eve service in West Palm Beach rather than the liberal Episcopalian church in which they were married and often attend holiday services.

Advisers believe that emphasizing religious issues may also provide inroads with Hispanic voters, who have largely steered clear of supporting the president over issues like immigration. Deep into his speech, Trump touched on the issue by praising his border wall. His aides believe even a slight uptick with faith-focused Hispanics could help Trump carry Florida again and provide some needed breathing room in states like Texas.

The president made no mention of the editorial, which ran in a magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham.

"Remember who you are and whom you serve," the editorial states. "Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump's immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency."

Campaign officials said the Miami event was in the works well before the op-ed, and they trotted out a number of high-profile evangelical pastors to defend the president.

"I think his record in the past three years is rock-solid in things that the faith community cares about him," said Jentezen Franklin, a pastor to a megachurch in Georgia.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Swanson, Kevin Freking and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/04/2020