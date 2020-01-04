UCA men's capsule

UCA men vs. McNeese State

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 3-11 (2-1 Southland Conference), McNeese State 5-8 (0-2)

SERIES McNeese State leads 14-8

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ucasports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Jr. 14.1 4.7

G/F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Fr. 6.9 4.3

G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, So. 14.4 6.4

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Jr. 7.9 3.7

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Jr. 11.6 6.7

COACH Anthony Boone (2-3 as interim coach this season)

McNEESE STATE

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Dru Kuxhausen, 6-0, Jr. 15.8 2.2

G Trey Johnson, 6-2, So. 4.4 2.1

G A.J. Lawson, 6-5, Jr. 14.8 2.2

G Roydell Brown, 6-6, Sr. 8.5 7.2

F Sha'markus Kennedy, 6-8, Sr. 15.9 8.8

COACH Heath Schroyer (14-30 in two seasons at McNeese State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA McNEESE STATE

73.2 Points for 82.2

89.9 Points against 73.3

-4.1 Rebound margin +2.4

-5.0 Turnover margin -1.6

39.9 FG pct. 52.0

29.0 3-pt pct. 42.9

67.6 FT pct. 69.4

CHALK TALK UCA is coming off a 111-107 loss in overtime at Houston Baptist on Thursday night. ... McNeese State leads the Southland Conference in team field goal percentage (52.0%) and team three-point percentage (42.9%). ... McNeese State has won each of the last four meetings against UCA.

-- Trenton Daeschner

Sports on 01/04/2020