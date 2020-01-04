UCA men's capsule

UCA women at McNeese State
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, La.
RECORDS UCA 6-6 (2-1 Southland Conference), McNeese State 3-8 (0-2)
SERIES UCA leads 18-8
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET mcneesesports.com/watch
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
McNEESE STATE
POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Rayah Haynes, 5-6, So. 5.7 1.8
G Regan Bolton, 5-8, Sr. 10.0 0.8
G Sky Jasper 5-11, Sr. 6.9 3.7
F Bre'Ashlee Jones, 5-8, Sr. 8.7 6.9
F Damilola Balogun 6-0, Sr. 8.7 7.9
COACH Kacie Cryer (36-65 in four seasons at McNeese State)
UCA
POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr. 8.9 4.9
G Romola Dominguez, 5-7, So. 5.3 2.8
G/F Briana Trigg, 5-10, Jr. 3.4 4.2
G/F Alana Canady, 5-11, So. 6.4 4.1
F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Jr. 8.2 5.5
COACH Sandra Rushing (147-84 in eight seasons at UCA)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA McNEESE STATE
66.0 Points for 57.5
79.2 Points against 52.8
-0.5 Rebound margin +6.3
-1.7 Turnover margin -0.2
37.9 FG pct. 40.0
30.6 3-pt pct. 21.6
67.2 FT pct. 57.4
CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears have won five of their past seven games. ... UCA has won each of the last seven meetings against McNeese State. ... UCA leads the Southland Conference in scoring defense, allowing an average of 52.8 points per game. ... McNeese State senior forward Damilola Balogun ranks third in the league in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game.
-- Trenton Daeschner
