UCA men's capsule

UCA women at McNeese State

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, La.

RECORDS UCA 6-6 (2-1 Southland Conference), McNeese State 3-8 (0-2)

SERIES UCA leads 18-8

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET mcneesesports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

McNEESE STATE

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Rayah Haynes, 5-6, So. 5.7 1.8

G Regan Bolton, 5-8, Sr. 10.0 0.8

G Sky Jasper 5-11, Sr. 6.9 3.7

F Bre'Ashlee Jones, 5-8, Sr. 8.7 6.9

F Damilola Balogun 6-0, Sr. 8.7 7.9

COACH Kacie Cryer (36-65 in four seasons at McNeese State)

UCA

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr. 8.9 4.9

G Romola Dominguez, 5-7, So. 5.3 2.8

G/F Briana Trigg, 5-10, Jr. 3.4 4.2

G/F Alana Canady, 5-11, So. 6.4 4.1

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Jr. 8.2 5.5

COACH Sandra Rushing (147-84 in eight seasons at UCA)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA McNEESE STATE

66.0 Points for 57.5

79.2 Points against 52.8

-0.5 Rebound margin +6.3

-1.7 Turnover margin -0.2

37.9 FG pct. 40.0

30.6 3-pt pct. 21.6

67.2 FT pct. 57.4

CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears have won five of their past seven games. ... UCA has won each of the last seven meetings against McNeese State. ... UCA leads the Southland Conference in scoring defense, allowing an average of 52.8 points per game. ... McNeese State senior forward Damilola Balogun ranks third in the league in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game.

-- Trenton Daeschner

Sports on 01/04/2020