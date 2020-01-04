Wampus Cats claw out close one over Maumelle

PEARCY -- Conway boys basketball Coach Brian "Salty" Longing looked pretty good for a guy who just got off a 32-minute roller-coaster ride in the Wampus Cats' 59-58 victory over Maumelle on Friday night.

"We tried to win it, and for a while there it looked like we would win by a lot," Longing said, managing to smile. "And then we tried to give it back to them.

"I guess we'll take it."

Conway (9-2) advanced to today's 8 p.m. Kameron Hale Classic championship game at Lake Hamilton's Wolf Arena with the victory. The Wampus Cats will play Lake Hamilton (9-2) after the Wolves defeated Westside Greers Ferry 59-36 in the late game.

Earlier, Conway and Maumelle (9-3) took turns dominating each other before it turned into a breakneck finish.

"We both play fast," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "In those types of games, you're never really out of it."

Maumelle led 17-7 with 2:41 to play in the first quarter and 22-16 after the first eight minutes.

Maumelle scored the first point of the second quarter to go up 23-16 before Conway outscored the Hornets 15-0 to take a 31-23 lead late in the second quarter.

"They were stuck on 23 for a long time," Longing said.

Conway led 36-27 at halftime and extended the lead to 40-27 at the outset of the third quarter on two rebound baskets by 6-5 junior post man Jaylin Williams.

But Maumelle called timeout, extended their zone defense to half court and beyond, and fought back.

"You knew a run was coming," Longing said. "Maumelle, it's not just about them being super athletic and super well-coached. That's a really good team."

Conway hit four three-pointers during its run to gain control, then one in the second half.

"If you don't bury the three, it becomes a real ugly half-court game," Longing said.

Maumelle cut the deficit to 46-39 heading into the fourth quarter, with 6-4 sophomore center Nico Davillier scoring 7 of his team-high 15 points.

Longing said the Wampus Cats started to tire in the second half, especially senior guard Caleb London, who led all scorers with 17 points.

London did not make a field goal in the second half, but Longing said London's presence on the court, as well as his 11-of-12 shooting at the free-throw line, was critical.

"He knows he has to carry us," Longing said. "He was exhausted, but we don't have a replacement for what he can do."

London, an Arkansas State signee, scored six points in the fourth quarter, all on free throws in the final 4:35, to help the Wampus Cats cling to a lead that shrunk to a single point three times in the final 1:31.

Twice, 5-11 point guard Jayvain Menifee hit baskets in the final minute to make it a one-point game, but the Hornets were forced to foul.

Conway senior guard Trey Tull hit two free throws with 10.2 seconds to make it 59-56 after Menifee cut the lead to 57-56 moments earlier.

Menifee scored again with 3.4 seconds to play, but Conway's Williams, an inside force with 8 points and 10 rebounds, missed two free throws and Maumelle called its last timeout with 2.6 seconds to play.

Maumelle tried to get the ball to sharp-shooting junior Josh Denton in the corner, but the clock expired before he could shoot.

"It's good preparation for conference play," Shook said. "Humbles us a little bit, gets us refocused."

Shook and Longing, with no chance of playing again because they play in different classifications, exchanged pleasantries as they exited their respective locker rooms.

"Thanks for letting us come back and make it interesting at the end," Shook said.

"Thanks for letting us shoot free throws," Longing said.

Conway outscored Maumelle 18-15 at the free-throw line.

"We've got to play without fouling," Shook said. "You can't give them a chance to rest."

Girls

STAR CITY 51, KIRBY 48

Star City (15-0) scored the game's final seven points, overcoming a 48-44 deficit in the final 2:09, to advance to the girls championship game at 6:30 p.m. today.

Star City will play host to Lake Hamilton, a 58-49 winner over Westside Greers Ferry in Friday's other girls semifinal.

Star City was led by Janiya Johnson (15 points) and Bre Grayson (13).

Kirby (18-4) was led by Gigi Davis (14) and McKenzie Jones, who scored 12.

Photo by James Leigh

Conway’s Caleb London goes between two Maumelle defenders Friday in the Wampus Cats’ 59-58 victory at the Kameron Hale Classic in Pearcy. Conway will play Lake Hamilton for the championship tonight.

