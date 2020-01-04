Williams: Aggies are improving

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams calls a play as Texas A&M plays Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 60-50. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Buzz Williams, who led Marquette and Virginia Tech to eight NCAA Tournament appearances the previous 11 seasons, took over a massive rebuilding job at Texas A&M.

"Everything we've done has been ultra hard," said Williams, whose Aggies open SEC play at Arkansas tonight. "We finished in last place in Orlando and we were distinctly the worst team there."

Texas A&M (6-5) went 0-3 at a tournament in Orlando, Fla., over Thanksgiving weekend, losing to Harvard 62-57, Temple 65-42 and Fairfield 67-62.

The Aggies, who lost to Texas 60-50 in Fort Worth on Dec. 8 to extend their losing streak to four games, closed December with three consecutive victories at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 63-60, Oregon State 64-49 and Texas Southern 58-55.

"I think we did improve in the month of December," Williams said. "It's the first time we've won three games in a row. Part of that is because two of those three were guarantee games."

Williams said he can't fault the effort of the Aggies, who are led by 6-9 senior Josh Nebo. averaging 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and 6-7 junior Savion Flagg, averaging 11.3 and 4.5.

"Our kids are trying," Williams said. "They're trying to do what we're asking them to do. We have made steps in the right direction."

Texas A&M plays its first road game tonight.

"Obviously, the talent and the locale of the games are about to completely change," Williams said. "Regardless of the result, we've got to continue to fight to make improvements in the things that we can."

Williams said the Aggies could have easily lost all of their guarantee games at home, where they also beat Northwestern (La.) State 77-63, Louisiana-Monroe 63-57 and Troy 56-52. Their only home loss was the No. 1 Gonzaga 79-49.

Williams appreciated a reporter pointing out that the Aggies didn't lose a guarantee game at home as many teams have done this season, including Kentucky to Evansville and Duke to Stephen F. Austin.

"Instead of saying, 'Look how hard we're having to work to win these guarantee games,' maybe I should turn the lens and say, 'Yeah, but we didn't lose,' " Williams said of the guarantee games.

Williams said the Aggies won't be favored to win any of their SEC games.

"We have to play incredibly hard to have a chance, we have to work really hard to get a shot up," he said. "It's really hard for us to make a basket."

With Texas A&M shooting 38.1% from the field and averaging 57.7 points, Williams said the Aggies know they have to play strong defense.

"Our guys are getting comfortable with that's who we are and that's what gives us a chance," he said.

Welcome back

About 40 former Arkansas players will attend tonight's game. Some will sign autographs on the Walton Arena concourse between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., including Joe Kleine, Ron Brewer, Charles Balentine, Corey Beck, Kareem Reid, Darrell Hawkins and Sunday Adebayo.

"Really cool to get to develop new relationships with people that have meant so much to the program," Eric Musselman said. "There's so much winning that has gone on in the past here, and to be able to meet people who you watched on TV or you admired from afar, really cool.

"I'm the new guy, so it's great for me to be able to meet people that have meant so much to this fan base."

Dog will listen

Eric Musselman said he won't talk to his players about the possibility of being nationally ranked because he doesn't want them to feel extra pressure. The Razorbacks are ninth in the "receiving votes" category of Associated Press poll,

"I might do it with our staff behind closed doors, or with my wife [Danyelle]," Musselman said. "Or if my wife doesn't hear me, I'll talk to my dog about it. In reality, I just kind of want these guys to ball out and not worry about anything other than beating Texas A&M."

The Musselman family dog Swish is a male Havanese.

"It's a great dog name and I highly recommend it for anybody that loves basketball and gets a new dog," Musselman said. "He just likes to sit next to me even when we lose."

Bad stats

If stats mean anything, Texas A&M should struggle hitting three-point baskets tonight.

Arkansas is leading the nation's 350 NCAA Division I teams in three-point field goal defense at 21.9% (48 of 219), while the Aggies rank last in three-point shooting at 23.5% (55 of 234).

Savion Flagg is Texas A&M's top three-point shooter at 36.2% (17 of 47).

