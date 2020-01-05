The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Little Rock

72202

• 311 E. Eighth St., residential, Sarah McCloud, 7 a.m. Dec. 31, 2019, property valued at $101.

• 1509 W. 19th St., residential, Patrice Williams, 7 a.m. Dec. 23, 2019, property valued at $447.

72204

• 4220 W. 11th St., residential, David Fletcher, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 27, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9 Freeway Drive, commercial, Valerie Jones, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 27, 2019, property valued at $10,428.

72209

• 4412 Lara Lane, residential, Aggeiwa Gooden, 2:52 p.m. Dec. 26, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7218 Knollwood Road, residential, David Perez, 7 a.m. Dec. 26, 2019, property valued at $900.

• 5204 Stanley Drive, residential, Shantel Berry, 9:50 p.m. Dec. 27, 2019, property value unknown.

• 22 Rocco Drive, residential, Alberto Campos, 10:10 a.m. Dec. 30, 2019, property valued at $13,841.

• 5201 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Douglass Taylor, 8 a.m. Dec. 30, 2019, property valued at $400.

• 4725 Hoffman Road, residential, DeQuantis Britton, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019, property valued at $2,000.

• 6600 Lancaster Road, residential, Terri McFall, 3 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, property valued at $1,050.

72211

• 1311 S. Bowman Road, commercial, Hannah King, 1 a.m. Dec. 26, 2019, property valued at $13,986.

• 5 Spur Cove, residential, Alicia Jordan, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 27, 2019, property valued at $501.

• 301 N Shackleford Road, commercial, Christine McLean, 9 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019, property valued at $1,500.

72223

• 14701 Cantrell Road, commercial, Joseph Hill, 4:10 a.m. Dec. 27, 2019, property valued at $1,701.

• 14701 Cantrell Road, commercial, Joseph Hill, 2:25 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, property valued at $4,000.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2220 W. Long 17th St., residential, Juanita Ford, 6:38 p.m. Dec. 29, 2019, property valued at $1,300.

72117

• 400 N. Palm A51, commercial, Kimberly Flowers, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 25, 2019, property valued at $401.

72118

• 420 W. 53rd St., residential, Jonathan Mashon, 2 p.m. Dec. 25, 2019, property valued at $2,000.

• 4909 Arrowhead Place AA, residential, Caleb Malachi, 11 a.m. Dec. 27, 2019, property valued at $640.

• 1700 Arrowhead AC, residential, Demetrius Adkins, 10:26 p.m. Dec. 29, 2019, property valued at $400.

SundayMonday on 01/05/2020