Car possibly tied to July death held

by Tony Holt | Today at 2:29 a.m.

Detectives have seized a car suspected as being the vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist in July on Arkansas 107, according to Sherwood police.

Officers also have confirmed that they are looking for a person of interest in the still-open case.

Cecil "Slick" Daren Ferrell, 51, is the owner of a 2001 Hyundai Elantra that recently was seized, police said.

The car had "similar damage" to the one that was seen on video surveillance immediately after the fatal crash, according to a news release.

John Mundell, 59, of Sherwood was pedaling south on the night of July 18 when he was struck by a Hyundai, police said. He was taken to University of Arkansas Medical Center where he died of his injuries days later.

Police said they have not confirmed that the seized vehicle is the one involved in the crash, and they have not located Ferrell.

Anyone with information about Ferrell's whereabouts is urged to call the Sherwood Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 834-8799 or the main number after hours at (501) 835-1425.

