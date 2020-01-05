North Little Rock notebook

CareLink unveils board of directors

CareLink, a North Little Rock-based nonprofit that provides resources for older people and their families, announced Thursday two new additions to its board of directors.

New members are Nicolas Corry, an attorney and partner at Wingfield and Corry law firm, and Harrison Kemp, an attorney and partner at Mann and Kemp law firm, according to a news release.

Returning members are Terri Cohen, a podiatrist at the Little Rock Foot Clinic, who returns to CareLink with 13 years of board experience; Jerry Damerow, the acting chief financial officer of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences BioVentures startup InterveXion Therapeutics LLC, who has 13 years of board experience; and Kathy Roberts, a retired attorney, who returns to CareLink with 19 years of board experience.

JFK streetscape focus of meeting

The city of North Little Rock will hold a public meeting Thursday to discuss the proposed streetscape improvements in the area of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Park Hill Presbyterian Church, at 3520 JFK Boulevard, where there will be a formal presentation by representatives of the city, Garver Engineering and Metroplan to discuss the plans and the project moving forward.

Residents, and business and property owners in the area are invited to attend the open forum to view the plans, ask questions and provide input on the project.

Sports analyst set for talk at chamber

An SEC Network analyst is to speak Monday at the Downtown Tip-Off Club in North Little Rock, according to a news release.

Pat Bradley will speak at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, at 100 Main St., from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the luncheon speaker series, which begins in December and ends in February. High school "Players of the Week" will also be honored at the event.

More information about tickets and reservations can be obtained by calling (501) 906-6300.

Walk-ins are also welcome to attend.

All money raised from the luncheon will go toward expanding the One Heart Playground, an all-accessible playground in Burns Park.

