China ousts liaison as protests roil Hong Kong

People pass a vandalized street sign Saturday in Hong Kong, where protests remain undiminished after six months of anger at the government. Now, China has appointed a new top liaison for the city. (AP/Andy Wong)

China on Saturday appointed a new top liaison official for Hong Kong, replacing the former director amid months of protests in the financial hub.

Luo Huining will take over for Wang Zhimin as the Hong Kong liaison office's director, the government said in a two-sentence statement that didn't elaborate on the change.

Wang was the director of China's liaison office in Macau before he was appointed the top representative in Hong Kong in 2017. Luo served as party secretary in Shanxi province from 2016 until November. He was made deputy chairman of the financial and economic committee of the National People's Congress a month later.

Wang had devoted most of his career to Hong Kong issues and had worked closely for decades with the city's business and political elite. But he attracted broad criticism in Hong Kong and Beijing alike for failing to anticipate the groundswell of hostility provoked by an extradition bill last spring.

Hong Kong has been gripped by more than six months of often-violent protests by activists demanding greater autonomy from Beijing. China's government has consistently backed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, including in mid-December when she visited Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

With support for the protesters undiminished after months of violent unrest, speculation of Wang's removal from the position had been growing, particularly after pro-government candidates suffered a resounding defeat in Hong Kong district council elections in November.

"Wang's dismissal was long predicted because he appeared to be associated too closely with the pro-Beijing elites and business leaders, without reaching out widely to all social sectors, especially the poor and the needy," Sonny Lo, a Hong Kong-based political commentator, said Saturday. "Also, his miscalculations of Hong Kong" may have led to his downfall, "especially after the 2019 district council elections," he said.

Lam praised Wang for his "staunch support" for the Hong Kong government's efforts "to curb violence and uphold the rule of law," according to a statement on the government's website. She also welcomed Luo and said that under Wang's leadership, the liaison office worked to promote "prosperity and stability" and "the integration of Hong Kong into the overall development of the nation and the positive development of the relationship between the mainland and Hong Kong."

Lam's administration proposed a bill last year that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China for the first time. While she has since withdrawn the legislation, she refused to meet protesters' additional demands, including direct leadership elections and an independent inquiry into police violence.

Xi used his New Year's Eve address to defend China's system for running Hong Kong, in an unusually high-profile acknowledgment of the Asian financial center's political turmoil.

"Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can people live in peace and enjoy their work?" Xi asked. "I sincerely wish Hong Kong well. Hong Kong's prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and the expectation of our motherland."

Luo has served as the top official, Communist Party secretary, in two provinces. Xi has found in Luo a representative whose main qualifications appear to be political loyalty and experience in tough security measures, though he has little familiarity with Hong Kong.

From 2003 to 2016, Luo rose through the ranks in Qinghai province, in western China, where Beijing has pursued increasingly stringent policies toward a large Tibetan minority. Luo became governor there in 2010 and then Communist Party secretary in 2013, according to his official biography.

In 2016, Xi put Luo in charge of cleaning up Shanxi province, a northern coal-mining area plagued by corruption scandals. Luo oversaw a purge of the party's senior ranks there as a series of investigations documented broad misconduct.

Luo was an unexpected choice to run the Central Liaison Office in Hong Kong because of his relatively advanced age, 65, and because he has already worked as a provincial-level leader in mainland China. He was also only a month into his latest job, in China's national legislature.

The Beijing leadership previously selected younger men with more expertise in the unique issues posed by Hong Kong, which has a different legal and economic system from mainland China because it was a British colony until its return in 1997 to Chinese sovereignty.

Like other Chinese provincial leaders, Luo has had some dealings with Hong Kong, especially over investment and business. He held talks with his predecessor, Wang, at least once, leading a delegation from Shanxi province to Hong Kong in late 2018. On that visit, Luo also met with Lam to discuss investment opportunities. But he appears to have no public record of ideas for ending the unrest in Hong Kong.

By contrast, Wang had spent most of his career as a Hong Kong specialist before he was named to run the office in Hong Kong in 2017.

When Luo stepped down as party chief in Shanxi in November, he said he took pride in helping to clean up the province's "political ecology" and overhaul its economy, two tasks that Xi may also want him to take on in Hong Kong. Luo also said then that he was most grateful to have the backing of Xi and other central leaders.

Wang and Luo are among the roughly 200 members of the Chinese Communist Party's elite Central Committee, which gathers roughly once a year to discuss policy and review the performance of China's political leadership.

There was no public indication Saturday of what, if any, role Wang might play in the future.

Information for this article was contributed by Natalie Lung and staff members of Bloomberg News and by Keith Bradsher of The New York Times.

A Section on 01/05/2020