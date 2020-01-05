Crocheter pulls smile out of hat

In July, Peggy and Jack Carey moved into a cottage at Presbyterian Village in Little Rock.

Peggy was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer nearly six years ago, and after years of driving from their home in Dumas to Little Rock for treatment at CARTI, she and Jack finally relocated to the village to be closer to medical care.

"When I first came here, because of the stress of moving and chemotherapy, I didn't have any hair, and I was wearing these," Peggy says, picking up a bandanna-type scarf on a table in a conference room at the senior living community last week. "They were ugly."

One day, another resident noticed Peggy and her head-wear.

"She looked like a pirate," says Anna Roy, who has lived at the village for nine years. "I went to my room and thought, 'I can make something for her that looks better than that.'"

So she crocheted a blue hat, put it in a gift bag and gave it to Peggy.

"I told her that though I didn't know her, I had made a welcome gift for her. When she took that hat out of the bag and put it on, her face just lit up," Anna says.

It was the beginning of a friendship, and Peggy's face is still beaming as she sits next to Anna.

On this day, the 86-year-old Peggy wears a pale blue and white hat. Her hair has returned, and curls of gray peek out from the sides.

Her crocheted chapeaus "have become my signature," Peggy says. "Every day somebody tells me that they like my hat."

Anna, 87, is from Akron, Ohio, and learned a little bit about crocheting from her mother when she was 12, though at the time she wasn't that interested.

"I didn't crochet again until after I got married and had children, and I would make baby blankets," she says.

Her son, Tom Roy, is president of the Presbyterian Village board of directors. Anna moved there after she had a series of small strokes when she was living in South Carolina.

She says living at the village is like being with "a giant family. It is fantastic."

Seeing how happy her hats made Peggy, Anna began making them for other patients at CARTI. She recently donated 15 of her latest creations. On some, she uses a fine yarn made in Italy that makes the tops look fuzzy.

Peggy has several hats on the table in front of her. There is a gray one, a pink one, a brown one, a purple one, a blue one with yellow stripes and others.

She confides that she was supposed to give some of the hats to other chemotherapy patients but found it hard to let go of them.

"Well, I kept them," she says with a sly grin. "And I wear 'em!"

Anna says Jack Carey told her that it had been a long time since he had seen Peggy smile, but that after she got her first hat "she hasn't stopped smiling."

"They really make me happy," Peggy says.

