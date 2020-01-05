Eagles aim to continue winning ways

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs with the ball past New York Giants defensive back Michael Thomas (31) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have been playing must-win games for a month to get to this point.

Now, it's win or go home.

The Eagles (9-7) will host the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) in an NFC wild-card playoff game today after winning four consecutive games to secure their second division title in three years.

Pressure won't be new. Many players on Philadelphia's roster faced it during the 2017 Super Bowl run. For the new guys, they got to experience it throughout December when one loss in any of the last four games would've cost the team a playoff berth.

"The last month, they have been playoff-type games for us," Coach Doug Pederson said. "This team is battle-tested that way and we prepare that way."

While the Eagles claw their way into the playoffs, the Seahawks enter on a two-game losing streak. Seattle would've clinched the NFC West and secured a home game this weekend with a win in Week 17 but lost 26-21 at home to the 49ers.

On the bright side, the Seahawks were better on the road this season, going 7-1. They beat the Eagles in Philly, 17-9, on Nov. 24.

"They finished great," Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said of the Eagles. "They know us. We know them. We game plan all over again and they do too."

Russell Wilson is 4-0 against the Eagles, including a win in Seattle over the eventual Super Bowl champions in December 2017 when Philadelphia came in at 10-1. Wilson has been sacked 26 times in the past seven games, including a season-high six times by the Eagles in the first matchup.

Carson Wentz will make his first career playoff start after missing the Super Bowl run because of knee surgery and last year's wild-card victory because of a back injury.

"We know what's on the line and to some extent we've kind of felt that way the last few weeks," Wentz said. "We've kind of had our backs against the wall. It's a one-game season, we're excited for it. It's going to be a fun one."

The Eagles finished Week 17 missing seven starters on offense. Wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks won't be back. Running back Miles Sanders (ankle) is expected to return. Tight end Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) are uncertain.

In their absence, the Eagles relied on five players off the practice squad who've been cut 18 times in their careers. Running back Boston Scott, tight end Josh Perkins and wide receivers Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett and Robert Davis combined for 16 catches for 255 yards, 54 yards rushing and four TDs against the Giants.

Seahawks at Eagles

3:40 p.m. (NBC)

LINE — Seahawks by 11/2

SERIES — Seahawks lead 10-7; Seahawks

beat Eagles 17-9, Nov. 24, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(4) 137.5 RUSH 121.2 (11)

(14) 236.9 PASS 239.6 (11)

(8) 374.4 YARDS 360.8 (14)

(9) 25.3 POINTS 24.1 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(22) 117.7 RUSH 90.1 (3)

(27) 263.9 PASS 241.6 (19)

(26) 381.6 YARDS 331.7 (10)

(22) 24.9 POINTS 22.1 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH Seattle QB Russell Wilson threw for 4,110 yards in the regular season, which were the second most in his career. And his 5 interceptions were a career low, but slowed down as the season wound down. In his final seven games, Wilson posted a 90.7 passer rating and topped 100 only once. Wilson had 118.2 rating through the first nine games. He also was sacked a season-high six times in his first meeting with the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz will make his first career playoff start after missing the Eagles’ Super Bowl run because of knee surgery and last year’s wild-card victory because of a back injury. (AP/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

