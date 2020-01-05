Fires amok; too late to flee, Australians told

Jill Rose uses a hose to cool down her alpacas Saturday as a wildfire threatens near Tomerong in New South Wales, Australia. More photos at arkansasonline.com/15wildfires/. (The New York Times/Matthew Abbott)

The wildfire crisis in Australia grew as forecast late Friday and Saturday, as wind ahead of a storm front spread embers, igniting new blazes. Especially hard-hit was New South Wales.

Strong, dry winds out of the northwest sent embers aloft from fire lines into areas not already ablaze. The fires knocked out power and water in some communities, and forced the government to call up the military to assist in firefighting efforts.

As of Saturday morning, the Rural Fire Service of New South Wales was still issuing emergency warnings, the most severe level, containing dire language: "The fire is spreading quickly. If you are in Tallong, Werai, Exeter, Manchester Square, Avoca, Fitzroy Falls, Barrengary or surrounding areas it is too late to leave. Seek shelter as fire approaches," read one emergency warning.

Because the cold front was still making its way through the area of most intense fire activity Saturday, the weather offered little relief in the hottest part of the day. Temperatures soared to what appears to be a record high for Sydney, with Penrith, in the far western reaches of the metropolitan area, hitting 120 degrees. In addition, Canberra, the nation's capital, hit a record 110 degrees, breaking the previous record of 109 degrees set in 1939.

Many of the fires that intensified Saturday developed smoke plumes that reached high into the atmosphere. Some of them turned into what are known as pyrocumulonimbus clouds, which are thunderstorms produced by the combination of rising heat, smoke particles and water vapor. At one point Saturday, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology issued a thunderstorm warning for storms generated by smoke plumes.

These pyrocumulonimbus clouds typically indicate that a fire is exhibiting extreme behavior. The clouds help a blaze draw in more surrounding air and can shift surface winds while also giving rise to fire tornadoes. A young firefighter in Australia died when a fire tornado overturned his vehicle.

On Friday into Saturday, fires also ignited in other parts of Australia, including on Kangaroo Island in South Australia. The island is home to a nature preserve that contains numerous unique species. Fires have devastated habitat for animals that are found only in Australia, including koalas and rare birds, though the toll on wildlife won't be fully known for some time.

The number of deaths rose to 24 Saturday, with the latest fatality in Batlow in New South Wales, where a 47-year-old man died while defending the home of a friend from encroaching fires. New South Wales police said the man was found unconscious in a vehicle and could not be revived.

Earlier Saturday, a father and son who were battling flames for two days died on a highway on Kangaroo Island. Authorities identified them as Dick Lang, a 78-year-old acclaimed bush pilot and outback safari operator, and his 43-year-old son, Clayton. Family members said they were left "heartbroken and reeling from this double tragedy."

Lang, known as "Desert Dick," led tours for travelers throughout Australia and other countries. "He loved the bush, he loved adventure and he loved Kangaroo Island," his family said.

Bush fires are expected to continue burning through the weekend and in the weeks and months to come as Australia enters its dry season in a precariously hot and desiccated position. However, the fire weather forecast for the next few days features lower temperatures, which could help weary firefighters hold flames back behind containment lines.

Last year was the hottest and driest year on record in the country, and December turned out to be one of the top two hottest months on record. December featured the country's hottest day on record, as well. No significant rain is expected in New South Wales and Victoria for months.

While bush fires are a regular occurrence during the Australian dry season, a combination of climate change and natural variability is making the situation far worse.

At least 12 million acres have burned so far in Victoria and New South Wales alone, which dwarfs the amount of land that burned in California's worst fire season in 2018. It's equivalent to the burning of the entire state of West Virginia.

TROOPS CALLED IN

With more than a month still to go in the fire season, the government announced Saturday that about 3,000 army reservists, along with aircraft and naval ships, are being made available to help with evacuation and firefighting efforts.

The government has committed $14 million to lease four firefighting aircraft for the duration of the crisis, and the helicopter-equipped HMAS Adelaide was deployed to assist evacuations by sea from fire-ravaged areas.

"The government has not taken this decision lightly," said Defense Minister Linda Reynolds. "It is the first time that reserves have been called out in this way in living memory."

In anticipation of worsening conditions Saturday, thousands of people were evacuated, largely from communities along the southeastern coast, where the towns normally swell with tourists during the summer.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been widely criticized for his response to the fires, had resisted a major intervention by the national government, saying firefighting has traditionally been the domain of the individual states. He has also minimized the link between global warming and the extreme conditions that have fueled the fires.

Some residents yelled at the prime minister earlier last week during a visit to New South Wales, where people were upset over the lack of fire equipment in their towns. After fielding criticism for taking a family vacation in Hawaii as the wildfire crisis unfolded in December, Morrison announced that he was postponing visits to India and Japan that were scheduled for later this month.

The states and their overwhelmingly volunteer force of firefighters in rural areas have been stretched and depleted by a season that started earlier and has been especially ferocious. While Australia has long dealt with bush fires, a yearslong drought and record-breaking temperatures have made for a more volatile and unpredictable season.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Freedman of The Washington Post; by Shonal Ganguly and Steve McMorran of The Associated Press; by Jason Gale, Edward Johnson and Ben Bartenstein of Bloomberg News; and by Livia Albeck-Ripka, Isabella Kwai, Thomas Fuller and Jamie Tarabay of The New York Times.

Australian police officers keep watch Saturday at a roadblock near fires in the Cambewarra area of New South Wales. (The New York Times/Matthew Abbott)

A tanker drops water on a wildfire Saturday near Tapitallee in New South Wales, Australia. Little progress is being made, as officials said more homes would likely be destroyed over the weekend. (The New York Times/Matthew Abbott)

