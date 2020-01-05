Jayhawks prove sturdy in the 2nd half

Udoke Azubuike (left) of Kansas tries to keep the ball away from West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien during the second half of the No. 3 Jayhawks’ 60-53 victory over the No. 16 Mountaineers on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. Azubuike finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. (AP/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas Coach Bill Self knew he would need his toughest bunch on the floor to muscle up against West Virginia.

All three of them showed up.

Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds while outplaying Mountaineers big man Oscar Tshiebwe in the second half, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch, and the third-ranked Jayhawks rallied from a slow start to beat No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 in the Big 12 opener for both teams Saturday.

Dotson added 16 points and Garrett finished with 12 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (11-2), who won their 28th consecutive conference opener by overcoming a sluggish first half. Kansas trailed by as many as 10 before leaning on defense and dunks to beat the Mountaineers (11-2) for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.

West Virginia led 30-24 at the half.

"I'd be honest, I didn't think we played very tough at all the first half. I didn't think Doke was that tough. Oscar just dominated," Self said. "The key the second half was Dot's conditioning -- I think he played 40 minutes and never came out against pressure like that. And you know, Doke was the best player in the game the second half."

In the first half, that was Tshiebwe who had the bulk of his 17 points and 17 rebounds. Fellow freshman Miles McBride added 13 points, most of that coming as the Mountaineers tried to close the gap in the final minutes of their eighth consecutive loss in Allen Fieldhouse.

"I think we were a little shell-shocked," Self said. "As much as we told them how physical it would be, that's a whole different ballgame. And it helps us to play them here first to give us a better chance going to Morgantown."

Kansas won despite shooting 3 of 17 from beyond the arc -- mostly because West Virginia wasn't any better. The Big 12's best defensive team couldn't solve the Jayhawks' own defense in the second half, when the Mountaineers shot 28 percent from the field and missed all of their three-point attempts.

NO. 1 GONZAGA 75,

PEPPERDINE 70

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Killie Tillie scored 20 points and blocked a potential tying shot in the closing seconds to help top-ranked Gonzaga beat Pepperdine for its 32nd consecutive home victory.

Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Joel Ayayi had 12 for Gonzaga (16-1, 2-0 West Coast). The Bulldogs have the longest home winning streak in the country. They have won eight consecutive overall since losing to Michigan.

Colbey Ross scored 24 points for Pepperdine (7-9, 0-2). The Waves have lost 38 consecutive games to Gonzaga since their last victory in 2002.

NO. 2 DUKE 95, MIAMI 62

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Vernon Carey Jr. scored 24 points in 25 minutes playing against his hometown team for the first time, and No. 2 Duke shot a season-high 60% to beat the Hurricanes.

It was Miami's most lopsided home loss in Jim Larranaga's nine seasons as coach.

Carey shot 11 for 14, and every basket drew cheers from a substantial portion of the less-than-capacity crowd. The Blue Devils freshman starred in high school in nearby Broward County, and his father played football for the Hurricanes.

Duke (13-1, 3-0 ACC) won its seventh game in a row. Miami (9-4, 1-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time since November.

NO. 4 OREGON 69, UTAH 64

SALT LAKE CITY -- Payton Pritchard scored 19 points and Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14 to help No. 4 Oregon outlast Utah.

Pritchard drew most of the defensive attention as usual so the Ducks ended up moving the ball to Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson. They each had a pair of layups to erase Utah's late lead and clinch the game for Oregon (12-3, 1-1).

Both Gach scored a career-high 24 points and Timmy Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Utes (10-4, 1-1), who made a stunning comeback but didn't have enough fuel to finish it off.

Allen scored six points in a 12-0 run that ended when Allen made a layup with 7:29 to play to make it 58-56 for Utah. During the burst, Allen was flagrantly fouled by Shakur Juiston and collided full-speed with Pritchard, which gave the Oregon guard a bloody nose.

Richardson's three-pointer gave Oregon its largest lead of the game at 56-46 and capped an 8-2 run in which Pritchard also found his range with a pair of jumpers.

Utah has lost two of three after a five-game win streak.

NO. 6 BAYLOR 59, TEXAS 44

WACO, Texas -- MaCio Teague matched his season high with 21 points, and Baylor earned its 10th consecutive victory.

After building a 36-23 halftime lead, the Bears (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) missed 18 of their first 20 shots in the second half before Matthew Mayer's short jumper that made it 47-37 with 71/2 minutes left.

The Bears shot 22.6% (7 of 31) after halftime, and 31.3% (20 of 64) overall.

Jericho Sims had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Texas (10-3, 0-1), while Courtney Ramey had 11 points.

NO. 8 AUBURN 80,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 68

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- J'Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points to lead No. 8 Auburn to a victory over Mississippi State.

Auburn (13-0, 1-0) placed five players with 10 or more points. Samir Doughty had 15 points, and Isaac Okoro finished with 14. Danjel Purifoy scored 11 points, and Austin Wiley had 10 points and five blocked shots.

McCormick went 9 for 17 from the field and 8 for 11 at the line. The senior guard also had four assists and two steals.

Mississippi State (9-4, 0-1) shot 34% (23 for 68) from the field in its second loss in three games. It also committed 14 turnovers.

Reggie Perry had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nick Weatherspoon scored 18 points, and Robert Woodard had 12 points and 12 boards. Abdul Ado finished with a career-high nine blocked shots and 11 rebounds.

NO. 18 FLORIDA STATE 78,

NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- M.J. Walker scored 23 points to help Florida State to the road win.

The Seminoles (13-2, 3-1 ACC) also got a strong performance from Trent Forrest, who had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Devin Vassell scored 14, and Malik Osborne finished with seven points and nine rebounds.

Louisville's Jordan Nwora scored 32 points, matching a career high. But Nwora and the Cardinals (11-3, 2-1) were unable to overcome a 55.2% shooting performance by the Seminoles.

GEORGIA 65,

NO. 9 MEMPHIS 62

MEMPHIS -- Rayshaun Hammonds scored 15 points, Anthony Edwards had 13 and Georgia stopped Memphis' 10-game winning streak.

Hammonds was 7 for 18 from the field, and Edwards went 4 for 17. But Donnell Gresham Jr. scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (10-3), and Sahvir Wheeler added 10 points and seven assists.

Precious Achiuwa led Memphis (12-2) with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Alex Lomax had 11 points and Boogie Ellis scored 10 for the Tigers, who lost for the first time since Nov. 12 against Oregon.

MARQUETTE 71,

NO. 10 VILLANOVA 60

MILWAUKEE -- Markus Howard scored 29 points, Koby McEwen had 22 and Marquette snapped Villanova's six-game win streak.

Howard was 7 for 20 from the field and 12 for 12 at the line. He also had eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East).

Cole Swider and Justin Moore each had 14 points for Villanova (10-2, 1-1).

NO. 11 BUTLER 71,

CREIGHTON 57

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kamar Baldwin scored each of his 20 points in the second half, and Butler earned its fifth straight victory.

Sean McDermott had 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 Big East).

Marcus Zegarowski finished with 15 points and Damien Jefferson had 12 for Creighton (12-3, 1-1), which had won eight in a row.

NO. 13 SAN DIEGO STATE 77,

UTAH STATE 68

LOGAN, Utah -- Malachi Flynn scored 22 points, Matt Mitchell added 19 and No. 13 San Diego State beat Utah State.

The Aztecs snapped the Aggies' 15-game home winning streak and beat them for the 12th time in the last 14 games. They shot 51% from the field and scored 13 points off 11 Utah State turnovers.

San Diego State (15-0, 4-0 Mountain West) has the longest winning streak in the country. Auburn is the only other undefeated Division I team.

NO. 15 MARYLAND 75,

INDIANA 59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Jalen Smith scored 19 points to help Maryland return to form.

Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 13 apiece for the Terrapins (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who climbed to No. 3 in mid-December before losing successive games to Penn State and Seton Hall. An unimpressive win over Bryant followed on Dec. 29, but Maryland opened the New Year in dominant fashion against the Hoosiers (11-3, 1-2).

Indiana trailed 71-41 with 3:44 left before using a late surge to avoid its lowest point total of the season.

Devonte Green scored 18 for the Hoosiers, with most of those points coming in the final meaningless minutes.

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 71,

MISSOURI 59

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and Kentucky beat Missouri.

Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds. The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left.

Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) posted its second consecutive victory since consecutive losses to Utah and Ohio State.

Dru Smith had 11 points for Missouri (8-5, 0-1), which had won four in a row.

NO. 19 VIRGINIA 65,

VIRGINIA TECH 39

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Kihei Clark scored a career-best 18 points, Braxton Key also had 18 and Virginia dominated with its defense.

The Cavaliers (11-2, 3-0 ACC) led 30-17 by halftime and built their lead to as many as 23 in the second half. Key scored 11 in the first half and Clark had 10 after halftime.

Landers Nolley II scored 18 points for the Hokies (10-4, 1-2). He had their last 15 in the first half but did not score again until a three-pointer with 3:49 remaining.

NO. 21 PENN STATE 89,

NO. 23 IOWA 86

PHILADELPHIA -- Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points to lead Penn State to its fifth consecutive win.

Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones each scored 16 points for the Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten).

Luka Garza scored 34 points for the Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2), but he missed three crucial free throws down the stretch that helped the Nittany Lions win in front of a raucous home crowd on Philly's most famous court.

NO. 22 TEXAS TECH 85,

OKLAHOMA STATE 50

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey made four three-pointers and scored 18 points, helping Texas Tech pull away for the win in its Big 12 opener.

The Red Raiders (10-3, 1-0) went ahead to stay with 11 points in a row late in the first half. After Lindy Waters III made a jumper for Oklahoma State right after halftime, Texas Tech scored 15 in a row.

TJ Holyfield added 17 points for the Red Raiders. Davide Moriette and Terrence Shannon each had 13.

Waters had 13 points for the Cowboys (9-4, 0-1), who shot 29 percent (15 of 52) from the field.

NO. 24 WICHITA STATE 74,

MISSISSIPPI 54

WICHITA, Kan. -- Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 29 points to help Wichita State to the victory.

Stevenson had 19 points in the first half, leading the Shockers (13-1) to a 39-24 halftime lead.

Jamarius Burton scored 16 points for Wichita State, and Grant Sherfield finished with 10.

Khadim Sy and Devontae Shuler each scored 12 points for Ole Miss (9-4), which shot 30.8% (16 for 52) from the field.

NO. 25 ARIZONA 75,

ARIZONA STATE 47

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Zeke Nnaji had 17 points and 11 rebounds, helping Arizona open the Pac-12 season with an overpowering victory over rival Arizona State.

The Wildcats (11-3) had a size advantage inside and used it, outscoring Arizona State 50-18 in the paint.

Remy Martin led Arizona State (9-5) with 20 points.

SEC

FLORIDA 104,

ALABAMA 98, 2OT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Scottie Lewis, Andrew Nembhard and Kerry Blackshear Jr. hit two free throws apiece in the final minute of double overtime, lifting Florida to a victory over Alabama.

The Gators trailed by 21 points late in the first half and were down 80-75 with less than two minutes to play in regulation.

It was a stunning finish and equally staggering comeback for the Gators, who had hoped to use the league opener as a fresh start after a disappointing nonconference schedule.

Noah Locke had the play of the game for the home team. He stole Kira Lewis Jr.'s inbound pass and hit a layup with 21 seconds remaining in regulation, tying it at 83-83. Lewis missed a three-pointer on the other end, sending the game into overtime.

Florida (9-4) seemed to wear down the Crimson Tide (7-6) in the extra periods, especially after Herbert Jones and Galin Smith fouled out.

LSU 78, TENNESSEE 64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Javonte Smart scored 21 points as defending SEC champion LSU withstood Tennessee's three-point barrage and opened its league schedule with a road victory over the Volunteers.

Tennessee (8-5) lost for the fourth time in its last five games despite shooting 13 of 26 from three-point range. The 13 three-pointers represented a season high for the Vols.

Skylar Mays scored 17 points and Trendon Watford had 15 for LSU, which shot 60% from the floor in the second half.

Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi -- making his Tennessee debut -- had 18 points each for the Vols. Tennessee also got 13 from Josiah-Jordan James.

LSU (9-4) won the SEC regular-season title last year while Tennessee tied for second place after owning the nation's No. 1 ranking for nearly a month.

