Mahomes is a better QB now than ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mind-meld between Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was engaged from their first meeting, before the NFL draft in 2017. And what the offensive mastermind and his revolutionary disciple have conjured together since could leave you wondering where one imagination ends and the other begins.

Or even if they're now, say, completing each other's sentences.

"It's funny you say that," Reid said with a chuckle Monday in a conversation with The Star. "He knows me better; I know him better. He can about call the play before I call it."

More specifically, as they emerged from a quarterback meeting the previous Friday, Reid began to say something to Mahomes that he recalled wasn't even related to football.

Just then, Mahomes uttered the very words for which Reid was reaching.

"Exactly the same," said Reid, re-enacting the moment with a playful recoil and turn of the head. "I go, 'Wait a minute.' "

Which happens to be the right term to provide anyone shallow enough to think the reduction in Mahomes' statistical output this season is an indication of some sort of regression.

Wait a minute: Mahomes is a better quarterback in virtually every way, and no one understands the substance and nuances and alignment of that better than Reid.

Yes, he went from throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018 to throwing for 4,031 and 26 in 2019.

There are ample answers to any questions the diminished numbers and even stylistic tweaks might evoke.

First, the statistical baseline was fundamentally altered when Mahomes missed 21/2 games with a mangled knee (OK, "dislocated kneecap") that could have had season-ending implications. He also was impaired much of the first half of the season with ankle issues, at times affecting the range and scope of plays Reid called.

Beyond that, his injury-riddled offensive line was in flux much of the season. And the broader capacity of the offense at times was hampered by injuries to star receiver Tyreek Hill (out four games) and starting running back Damien Williams (five games), among others.

Plenty more goes into this blender, of course, including the notion of playing complementary football given the vast improvement of a defense that has given up a total of 69 points in the Chiefs' current six-game winning streak.

As the team has gone from allowing 26.3 points a game last season (24th in the NFL) to 19.3 this season (seventh), the scoring has gone from an NFL-best 35.3 to 28.2 (fifth).

At least in a certain sense, that's by design.

"Absolutely," Reid said. "As we've gone on, that's taken place."

A more complete team makes for a better team, of course, but perhaps isn't as conducive to the gaudy stats Mahomes amassed in his first full season as a starter. In three of the last five games, for instance, the Chiefs basically were just draining clock in the second half.

Not surprisingly, Reid and Mahomes seem in sync on that.

"I realized this year that it's just better to try to find ways to win than putting up all these numbers and [trying to] win that way," Mahomes said Sunday before being asked to elaborate Monday. "I think it's just a different variety of ways of winning is the biggest thing this year. We've won games obviously putting up points and doing those different things this year. But we've also won games when the defense has stepped up and controlled the games for us.

"For us, it's about when you get to the playoffs not every game is the same. And we've found ways to win in different ways."

But most distinctly, in all the ways that matter most to Reid, Mahomes has done nothing but grow.

"Well, he is better," the ever-understated Reid said, smiling.

