Man charged in three PB deaths

A Pine Bluff man was arrested late Friday in the deaths of two people, including his mother, earlier that day and in the stabbing death of another man on New Year's Eve, a news release said.

Pine Bluff police arrested Michael Moore, 19, on three charges of murder and one charge of abuse of a corpse, the release said.

Officers responded Friday afternoon to 805 W. 25th St., where someone had requested a welfare check on the residence's occupants, the release said. Inside the home, officers found Lisa Allen Moore and a man who had not been identified Friday night. Moore had been stabbed to death, and the man's cause of death will be determined by the state Crime Laboratory, where both bodies will be transported.

Michael Moore was at the house when officers arrived and was initially transported to the detective division for questioning, the release said.

Moore was also wanted in a Tuesday homicide in which Sidney Hayes, 33, was stabbed to death.

Hayes was stabbed at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in Pine Bluff near Ocean's Fish & Chicken 4 at 2213 E. Harding Ave., according to a previous release.

