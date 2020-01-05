FOOTBALL

Cowboys interview two

The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay, interviewed Saturday, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Lewis spent time with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday, one of the people said. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club isn't commenting publicly on its coaching situation, including the status of Garrett with his contract set to expire in 10 days. One of the people said the Cowboys haven't felt the urgency to address Garrett's status because of the expiring contract. Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett's nine full seasons by finishing 8-8 in a year that started with high expectations. McCarthy, 56, won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season. Like McCarthy, Lewis was out of coaching this season after the 61-year-old spent 16 seasons in charge at Cincinnati.

Ex-Packer barred from school

A judge has imposed a four-year restraining order against former Green Bay Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila following an incident last month in which he allegedly sent two armed men to a Christmas pageant for a school that his children attend. Gbaja-Biamila was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2013 for his 741/2 sacks during a four-year career. He now professes membership in the Straitway Truth Ministry, a group that identifies itself as a Hebrew Israelite church and doesn't celebrate Christmas. Friday's hearing was to determine if he and two of his religious followers should be legally enjoined against setting foot on the property at Providence Academy or bothering its headmaster, Ron Jung, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Saturday. The case stemmed from an incident Dec. 17 when Gbaja-Biamila sent the two followers, Jordan Salmi and Ryan Desmith, to attend Providence Academy's Christmas pageant. Desmith, 22, and Salmi, 24, are charged with trespassing for failing to leave when told to by Jung and police. Both are also accused of carrying concealed pistols into the event, along with 34 rounds of ammunition.

Jeudy, Wills declare for draft

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL Draft. They announced their decisions on Twitter and are projected as likely first-round picks. Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, finished his Alabama career with a huge game in the Citrus Bowl. He had 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Jeudy logged a six-catch, 204-yard effort against Michigan on New Year's Day, including an 85-yard touchdown. Wills started at right tackle.

Vandy hires three assistants

Vanderbilt Coach Derek Mason has hired a trio of new assistants led by new offensive coordinator Todd Fitch and defensive coordinator Ted Roof. Mason also announced Saturday that Peter Rossomando is the Commodores' new offensive line coach. Fitch is a 35-year veteran of college football who spent the past four seasons at Louisiana Tech. He also has been offensive coordinator at Boston College, East Carolina and South Florida. He worked with Skip Holtz at Louisiana Tech, East Carolina and South Florida. He's also coached at Iowa State, South Carolina, Connecticut, Colorado State, West Virginia, Bowling Green and his alma mater Ohio Wesleyan.

BASKETBALL

Rookie remains sidelined

Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will be re-evaluated in two weeks while he continues to recover from a minor procedure associated with a groin injury he sustained on Dec. 16 in Detroit. Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be drafted in the first-round of the NBA draft, rejoined the team on the sidelines on Friday in the Wizards loss to Portland. Originally expected to miss five games, Hachimura has been out 10 games. Washington has gone 2-7 without Hachimura, who was averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting all 25 games for Washington.

Irving may need surgery

Kyrie Irving will keep rehabbing his right shoulder in hopes of rejoining the Brooklyn Nets this season, though acknowledged that he may need surgery. Irving said Saturday he chose to get a cortisone shot late last month instead of having arthroscopic surgery, with the goal of playing for the first time since the middle of November. He said his shoulder problem began with overuse near the end of training camp and got worse early in the regular season. He finally stopped playing after a Nov. 14 game in Denver. Irving said he also had bursitis in the shoulder. He said surgery would knock him out for at least a couple months, but he would prefer first to keep working toward playing this season, his first in Brooklyn.

Wizards' Thomas fined

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for making inappropriate contact with a game official. Thomas received a technical foul and was ejected early in the Wizards' 122-103 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Thomas was tied up along the sideline by Portland's Carmelo Anthony. As Thomas broke away from Anthony, he made contact with referee Marat Kogut, who stumbled into the crowd. Thomas received a two-game suspension after walking into the stands to confront two fans following a timeout in Philadelphia on Dec. 21.

Suns forward out indefinitely

Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky III is out of the lineup indefinitely because of a stress fracture in his right knee. The team announced the extent of the injury on Saturday, saying the 26-year-old will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Kaminsky hasn't played in the team's past three games. The 7-foot Kaminsky has averaged 11 points and 4.9 rebounds this season, appearing in 32 games while starting 13. He played a big role during starting center Deandre Ayton's 25-game suspension earlier in the season. Phoenix has a 14-21 record and hosts Memphis on tonight.

HORSE RACING

Authentic wins Sham Stakes

Authentic led all the way in winning the $100,000 Sham Stakes by 7 3/4 lengths at Santa Anita, giving five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert another contender for the first leg of the Triple Crown. Ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, Authentic ran a mile in 1:37.57 on Saturday. The colt was all business early in the race but once he approached the furlong pole, Authentic began to run erratically, altering course and nearly brushing the inner rail. "I think the noise from the crowd made him react the way he did there in the stretch," Van Dyke said. "His ears went toward the crowd, so I think that's what caused it, but when he got down to the rail, he spooked himself again." Sent off as the 6-5 favorite, Authentic paid $4.40, $2.80 and $2.20 in the field of six. It was his second career start. Azul Coast paid $3.20 and $2.40, while 33-1 Zimba Warrior returned $5.40 to show.

FOOTBALL

Miami hires Lashlee as offensive coordinator

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Rhett Lashlee has been hired as Miami's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, immediately tasked with turning around the Hurricanes' offense after a lackluster 6-7 season.

Miami announced the move, which will be completed once Lashlee completes a background check, on Saturday. Lashlee, 36, is joining the Hurricanes after two seasons of running a high-tempo offense at SMU, helping the Mustangs average 42.1 points per game this season -- seventh-best out of the 130 teams at the FBS level.

Lashlee, a native of Springdale, played quarterback at the University of Arkansas from 2002 to 2004. He's been an offensive coordinator at SMU, Connecticut, Auburn, Arkansas State and Samford.

Miami averaged 25.7 points per game, 90th in the country.

"Rhett has directed some of the most innovative offenses in college football in recent years -- offenses that attack quickly, creatively and efficiently," Miami Coach Manny Diaz said. "We are excited to see how Rhett will look to spread the ball around and utilize our athletes on the offensive side of the ball."

It's a significant hire for Diaz. Lashlee is a past finalist for the Broyles Award, presented to the top assistant in college football, and was one of 15 semifinalists for the award this season.

He helped Auburn win the 2013 SEC Championship, earn a BCS Championship berth and then a trip to the 2016 Sugar Bowl.

At Miami, he replaces Dan Enos. Miami fired Enos after just one season, after the Hurricanes were 98th nationally in total offense, 121st in rushing and 129th in third-down conversions. Enos was offensive coordinator at Arkansas in 2015-17.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

