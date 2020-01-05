Pedestrian, bicyclist killed in accidents on roadways in state

A pedestrian and a bicyclist were killed Friday after being struck by vehicles in separate crashes, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary crash reports.

The first death occurred shortly after 2:15 a.m. outside Texarkana. A man was walking across U.S. 67 when a vehicle heading south struck him, reports say.

Rickey Toney, 51, of Hope was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The motorist was not injured, according to the crash report.

About 6:45 p.m. Friday, a bicyclist was killed after being struck by two vehicles along U.S. 82 near Strong in Union County, troopers said.

Two vehicles -- a 2005 Honda Accord and a 2018 Ford Edge -- were heading west on the highway, and the bicyclist, Jason Williams, 43, of Monticello, was traveling in the opposite direction in the same lane, according to a crash report.

Troopers said Williams collided head-on with the Honda, was ejected from his bicycle and crashed into the windshield. Moments later, after he hit the ground, he was struck by the Ford, the report said.

Neither driver was injured, troopers said. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Also, the Arkansas State Police released the name of a woman killed on New Year's Day near Tollette in Howard County.

Shuntal Miller Brown, 49, of Mineral Springs was traveling on Arkansas 355 when her 2014 Ford Fusion crossed the centerline and swerved off the road about 7 a.m., troopers said.

The crash report said Brown's vehicle struck a culvert and overturned. She was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Metro on 01/05/2020