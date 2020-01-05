Little Rock notebook

Zoo to hold party for year-old bear

The Little Rock Zoo will celebrate the first birthday of sloth bear Zaara with a flannel-themed party Saturday.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Cafe Africa. Cake and lemonade will be provided, and a menu of lodge-themed foods, including soups, salads, sandwiches and baked potatoes will be available.

There also will be crafts, games and other activities for children and families.

Short-term rentals focus of meeting

Residents will be allowed to participate Jan. 13 in a panel discussion on a short-term rental ordinance within the city.

The event, put together by the Hillcrest Residents Association Planning & Preservation Committee, is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Hall, at 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd., according to a Facebook post from the association.

Short-term rentals created by residents renting out their spaces through Airbnb and similar websites have been on the rise in Arkansas in recent years, and the city is grappling with how to regulate them.

The planning commission and the Capitol District Zoning Commission have dealt with requests on a case-by-case basis. Two rezoning requests for properties in Hillcrest being used as short-term rentals are set to go before the Little Rock Board of Directors this year.

The panelists include:

• Jamie Collins, director of the Little Rock Planning & Development Department.

• Nikki Parnell, senior vice president of finance and administration for the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

• Boyd Maher, executive director of the Capitol Zoning District Commission.

The panel will be moderated by Hillcrest Residents Association member Marian Boyd.

Our House seeks rezoning approval

Nonprofit Our House is seeking rezoning approval from the Little Rock Planning Commission to add four new buildings, add to an existing structure and modify a parking lot on its campus at 302 E. Roosevelt Road.

Our House currently provides emergency and transitional housing for people in need, as well as workforce services and programs for children.

The requested zoning will allow the nonprofit to build a new family house to provide transitional housing for about 14 families; a children's center expanding the licensed child-care facility and after-school program; a family support center with offices for staff members to meet with clients; an addition to a building that will provide new office space and living quarters; and a new maintenance building. The existing parking lot is to be modified to create a new entrance to the campus.

The planning commission is scheduled to vote on the request when it meets at 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

