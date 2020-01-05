State Division I college basketball roundups

SUN BELT MEN

TEXAS STATE 70,

ARKANSAS STATE 67

Melo Eggleston scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, but it wasn't enough as Arkansas State University (10-5, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) fell to Texas State on Saturday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

In a game that featured 56 fouls, including a technical foul against Texas State guard Marlin Davis, ASU went 30 of 41 (73.2%) from the free-throw line, while Texas State went 29 of 36 (80.6%). Both teams grabbed 34 rebounds and points in the lane were nearly even, with the Bobcats holding a 22-20 edge, and both teams hit just 3 three-pointers each. But the game came down to overall shooting, where Texas State went 19 of 45 (42.2%) from the floor and ASU went 17 of 48 (35.4%).

Caleb Fields scored 10 of his 13 points from the free-throw line for the Red Wolves, while Canberk Kus added 12 points and Marquis Eaton chipped in with 10. Nijal Pearson scored a game-high 23 points for the Bobcats (8-7, 1-3) on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor and Alonzo Sule added 11 points.

SOUTHLAND MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, McNEESE STATE 69

The University of Central Arkansas (4-11, 3-1 Southland Conference) got a game-high 26 points from Deandre Jones on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor, all on three-pointers, and a team-high nine assists in a victory over McNeese State (5-9, 0-3) at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Bears shot 48.1% (26 of 54) from the floor and 56% (14 of 25) from the three-point line. They also hit 13 of 17 free throws. Despite being outrebounded 37-30 -- including a 14-7 deficit on the offensive glass -- UCA outscored McNeese State 24-20 in the lane, got 10 second-chance points and got 37 points off the bench.

Jaxson Baker, Jared Chatham and Aaron Weidenaar had 11 points each for UCA. A.J. Lawson led McNeese State with 15 poitns and Dru Kuxhausen added 14.

SWAC MEN

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 80, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST. 76

Trailing 31-25 at halftime, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2-11, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outscored Mississippi Valley State 55-45 in the second half to earn a victory in Itta Bena, Miss.

A three-pointer by Michael Green gave the Devils a 39-30 lead just over two minutes into the second half, but the Golden Lions responded with a 10-0 run, capped by a Cameron Posey layup, to give UAPB a 40-39 lead with 13:56 left. The Golden Lions went on an 11-0 run over three minutes later in the second half to take a 72-62 lead with 3:21 left after a three-point play from Markedric Bell. Two free throws from Michael Green cut UAPB's lead to 78-76 with 39 seconds left, but Posey and Dequan Morris hit free throws in the last 11 seconds to secure the victory.

Bell finished with 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor and 10-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line to lead the Golden Lions. Marquell Carter had 12 points, while Morris and Terrance Banyard added 11 each. Torico Simmons had 23 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (0-13, 0-1), while Zachary Barnes had 15, Jordan Lyons added 12 and Green chipped in with 11.

SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 56,

TEXAS STATE 53

Jireh Washington scored a game-high 16 points, including four free throws in the final five seconds, and Morgan Wallace added 13 as Arkansas State University (4-9, 1-1) picked up its first Sun Belt Conference victory of the season on Saturday by beating Texas State (7-6, 0-2) at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

Peyton Martin's layup with 5:45 left gave the Red Wolves a 51-46 lead, but the Bobcats used a layup from Jayla Johnson and a jumper by Da'nasia Hood to cut the lead to 51-50 with 53 seconds remaining. Jada Ford made one of two free throws and Washington hit her four in the final five seconds to secure the victory.

The Red Wolves won despite shooting just 28.1% (16 of 57) from the floor and 26.1% (6 of 23) from the three-point line. ASU held a 16-12 advantage in points in the lane, scored 11 second-chance points to Texas State's three and scored 22 points off 19 Texas State turnovers.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 70, McNEESE STATE 57

Taylor Sells had 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor and a 10-of-10 effort at the free-throw line to lead the University of Central Arkansas (7-6, 3-1 Southland Conference) to a victory over McNeese State (3-9, 0-3) at H&HP Arena in Lake Charles, La.

The Sugar Bears shot 43.4% (23 of 53) from the floor as a team and shot 85.7% (24 of 28) from the free-throw line. They outrebounded the Cowgirls 38-32, held a 34-24 advantage in scoring in the lane, scored 15 points on the fast break and turned 19 McNeese State turnovers into 19 points.

Brina Trigg and Alana Canady had 12 points each for UCA. Damilola Balogun led McNeese State with 14 points and Regan Bolton added 12.

SWAC WOMEN

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 80, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST. 77

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2-9, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) built a 59-45 lead through three quarters on Saturday, then held on for a victory over Mississippi Valley State (1-11, 0-1) after being outscored 32-21 in the fourth quarter in Itta Bena, Miss.

The Golden Lions shot 33.3% (5 of 15) from the floor in the fourth quarter, but held off the Devilettes by hitting 11 of 16 free throws in the quarter. UAPB shot 41.7% (30 of 72) from the floor for the game and finished 16 of 26 (61.5%) at the free-throw line. Despite 54.2% shooting from the floor in the fourth quarter, Mississippi Valley State made only one trip to the free-throw line in the quarter, hitting both attempts.

Jayla Atmore led UAPB with 22 points, including 8-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line. Trasity Totten had 14 points, Kyeonia Harris added 12 and No'ell Taylor chipped in with 11 for the Golden Lions. Angelica Darcus and Natalia Ready scored 14 points each to lead the Devilettes, while Ayonna Cotten added 12.

--Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 01/05/2020