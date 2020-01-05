MEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson State sets three-point record

Henderson State University (9-3, 4-2 Great American Conference) made a school record 18 three-pointers in a 74-55 victory over Southern Nazarene (9-5, 3-3) on Saturday at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Chris Parker led the way by making 4-of-7 three-pointers and scoring 14 points. Chris Owen finished with 12 points on 3-of-5 three-pointers.

Jhonathan Dunn led Southern Nazarene with 21 points and six rebounds.

In other games, involving GAC teams, Harrison Stoddart and Jarius Hicklen scored 12 points to lead Oklahoma Baptist (8-4 3-3) to a 80-62 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (6-5, 3-3) in Arkadelphia. Grant Jones scored 14 points for OBU. ... Kevin Buckingham scored 20 points and grabbed seven reboudns to lead Southeastern Oklahoma State (10-3, 4-2) to a 80-64 victory over Harding University in Searcy. Romio Harvey scored 14 points for Harding. ... KJ Lesure scored 32 points to lead the University of Arkansas at Monticello (11-2, 5-1) to a 93-73 victory over Nothwestern Oklahoma State (4-8, 1-5) in Monticello. ... R.J. Glasper scored 35 points to lead Arkansas Tech University (8-4, 4-2) to a 94-86 victory over East Central (Okla.) in Russellville. ... Darrion Thornton scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to power Southwestern Oklahoma State (6-6, 2-4) to a 72-67 victory over Southern Arkansas University (5-7, 2-4) in Magnolia. Trey Davis led the Muleriders with 20 points and five rebounds.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ouachita Baptist wins at home

Madison Brittain scored 24 points, Eden Crow had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Madison Raney had 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Ouachita Baptist University (4-8, 1-5 Great American Conference) to a 71-62 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday in Arkadelphia.

The Lady Tigers led 32-28 at halftime and 58-45 after three quarters.

Ouachita Baptist outrebounded Oklahoma Baptist 47-28 and had a 15-4 edge in points in second-chance points.

Briana Marshall led Oklahoma Baptist (4-8, 0-6) with 21 points and McKenzie Cooper had 17 points.

In other games involving GAC teams, Karrington Whaley scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Henderson State (9-3, 4-2) to a 71-59 victory over Southern Nazarene (7-3, 4-2) in Arkadelphia. Alexus Jones led Southern Nazarene with 15 points. ... Kamryn Cantwell scored 22 points, Katie Webb had 20 and Briley Moon finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southeastern Oklahoma State (8-2, 5-1) to a 92-72 victory over Harding University in Searcy. Brooke Bradley led Harding (6-6, 3-3) with 13 points. ... Kayla Bradley made a free throw as time expired to give the University of Arkansas at Monticello (9-3, 4-2) a 57-56 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (7-5, 3-3) in Monticello. Berniezha Tidwell led the Cotton Blossoms with 11 points and Dezirae King had 10. ... Lycia Peevy made a free throw with six seconds left and Ke'Vonsha Stackhouse rebounded a missed layup by Madison Rehl as time expired to help Arkansas Tech University (7-3, 4-2) beat East Central (Okla.) 71-69 (3-9, 1-5) in Russellville. Jayna Sanders and Ryann Goodsell both had 16 points for the Golden Suns. ... Kylie Warren scored 13 points to lead Southern Arkansas University (9-3, 3-3) to a 67-61 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State in Magnolia.

TRACK AND FIELD

Free clinic offered

The University of Arkansas Track Officials' Association will host a free officiating clinic Jan. 11 at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Anyone interested in learning more about officiating track and field for the Razorbacks or on the prep level is welcome to attend. The clinic will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

USATF certification will also be available. Reservations are required. Call (479) 530-4086 or email Mike Armstrong at arkansastrack@gmail.com for more information or to reserve your spot.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 01/05/2020