Thompson has good connections

The University of Arkansas is expected to host athlete Isaac Thompson, who is considered one of the top sophomore prospects in Missouri, for an unofficial visit Jan. 25.

The Hogs extended a scholarship offer to Thompson on Dec. 14.

Isaac Thompson highlights arkansasonline.com/105thompson

"I'm looking forward to seeing the facilities and meeting the coaches," said Thompson of the Arkansas trip.

Former Missouri coach and current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom recruited Thompson in Columbia, Mo.

"I know Coach Odom pretty well," Thompson said. "He's a great guy. He's the first coach to really show interest in me. That's big for me in the whole recruiting process."

Odom extended a scholarship offer to Thompson on Dec. 14. In addition to the Hogs, he has offers from Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Washington State and Arizona.

Thompson, 6-1, 192 pounds of St. Louis University High School had 29 receptions for 600 yards, 5 touchdowns and 13 carries for 81 yards this past season. He also recorded 37 tackles, a tackle for loss, 2 interceptions and 8 pass breakups.

His father Hickey has been communicating with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, who joined the staff after being a Missouri defensive quality control and analyst.

"Around St Louis all the coaches like [Carter] and all the kids that went to Mizzou pretty much went to Mizzou because of him," said the elder Thompson "He's a player's coach. He was really excited about Isaac coming for an unofficial visit."

Isaac is looking forward to meeting Carter during his visit to Fayetteville.

"I want to meet him and see how he is," Isaac said. "He sounds like a great guy."

Father and son are admirers of Odom.

"We're Odom fans I can tell you that much," Hickey said. "Isaac's freshman year Odom called our head coach Mike Jones and asked about Isaac. He seems like an old school guy, Tough guy and we just like that. Aren't too many old schools guys left."

The elder Thompson played at Althoff Catholic in Belleville, Ill., a suburb of St Louis before going to Michigan State. He still holds the single season rushing record of 3,105 yards in the St. Louis metro area and ranks No. 3 all time in Illinois.

Hickey noticed how the Razorback fan base reacted to his son's Arkansas offer on Twitter versus other fan bases of other schools when they offered. Hog fans almost tripled the amount of retweets of other schools and had 861 likes, while Missouri's newest offer to Isaac on Dec. 21 received 491 likes.

"When he got that offer from Arkansas he had like 100 retweets and people tweeting congratulations," Hickey said. "All the other offers he's gotten he didn't get that much fanfare. I was just surprised."

Hickey is good friends with Ronnie Wingo Sr., the father of former Razorback running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. and former Missouri receiver Raymond Wingo.

Oregon tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Bobby Williams recruited the elder Thompson and Wingo while serving a the running backs coach at Michigan State in 1991.

"Ronnie and I go way back," Hickey said.

Wingo Sr. has talked up Arkansas.

"Ronnie said you have to go see it," Hickey said. "He said there's nothing like it. Ronnie has been in the game awhile, so when he tells you something, you have to listen."

Wingo's youngest son Ryan will be a freshman next season and has plans to transfer from St. Celica Catholic to St. Louis University High, the same school his brothers attended. Wingo Sr. believes Ryan, a receiver, has the most upside of his three sons.

Both Thompsons are excited about the younger Wingo playing for the Junior Bills next season. Hickey said he noticed his son's ability in the sixth grade being different than others.

"His explosiveness that's when I noticed he had a shot," Hickey said. "Then when he stepped on the high school field playing 6A football in St. Louis he started as a freshman and played both ways I said well shoot, we might have something."

Isaac also does well off the field. He has a 2.7 grade point average at a highly academically acclaimed school known to prepare students for college.

"It makes college so much easier," Isaac said.

Sports on 01/05/2020