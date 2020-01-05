Today's game

No. 20 Arkansas women at Auburn

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Auburn Arena, Auburn, Ala.

RECORDS Auburn 6-6, 0-1 SEC; Arkansas 12-2, 0-1

SERIES Auburn leads 22-15

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET arkansasrazorbacks.com

TELEVISION SEC Network

TEAM COMPARISON

Auburn Arkansas

70.7 Points for 86.2

72.6 Points against 59.6

+3.6 Rebound margin -0.4

0.0 Turnover margin +6.2

42.0 FG pct. 44.7

29.4 3-pt pct. 38.1

68.6 FT pct. 73.7

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Chelsea Dungee, 5-11, Jr. 19.8 5.4

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Jr. 13.8 3.7

F Taylah Thomas, 6-1, Jr. 6.4 8.5

G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, Fr. 10.2 1.4

G Alexis Tolefree, 5-8, Sr. 13.8 3.5

COACH Mike Neighbors (47-35 at Arkansas)

AUBURN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Brooke Moore, 5-7, So. 11.7 1.6

G Lauren Hansen, 5-8, Fr. 8.7 1.5

G Dasia Alexander, 5-8, Sr. 13.5 3.6

F Kiyae' White, 6-2, So. 4.0 5.3

F Unique Thompson, 6-3, Jr. 18.5 12.0

COACH Terri Williams-Flournoy (130-107 at Auburn)

CHALK TALK The No. 20 Razorbacks had their seven-game winning streak snapped by Texas A&M on Thursday and will try to bounce back on the road against an Auburn team they haven't had much luck against lately. ... Arkansas has lost three of its past four meetings with Auburn including last year's 75-72 decision in Walton Arena despite Chelsea Dungee's 41-point effort. .. Auburn also lost its SEC opener 77-55 at Vanderbilt. ... The Commodores jumped to a 47-18 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened by Auburn, which shot just 28 percent from the floor, committed 27 turnovers, was outrebounded 39-30 and gave up 46 points in the paint. ... Arkansas allowed 46 points in the paint and was outrebounded 45-29 by No. 11 Texas A&M. ... Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said recovering quickly and bouncing back is key for both teams that don't want to start SEC play 0-2. "It's who can learn from it, who can put it behind them the quickest and who can move on to that next one so that you don't have that two-game losing streak," Neighbors said.

-- Paul Boyd

Sports on 01/05/2020