Tulane shakes off deficit, Southern Miss.

FORT WORTH -- Justin McMillan won two Texas state championships playing for a high school only about 35 miles away from where he played his last game for Tulane. Both of his parents served in the Army.

The Armed Forces Bowl provided a storybook finish for his college career.

McMillan, who started for the Green Wave for two seasons after transferring from LSU, threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter as Tulane rallied for a 30-13 victory while renewing a rivalry against Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

"It is a home game. I live right down the road," said McMillan, who went to Cedar Hill High School. "It feels good to, one, play a game down here, [and] two, to have two parents in the military. It's literally a Cinderella story for me."

Tulane (7-6) finished consecutive seasons with bowl wins for the first time in school history.

The Golden Eagles (7-6) took a 13-0 lead after Jack Abraham threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on their first drives, but the quarterback took a hard shot on his last snap before halftime and didn't play again. They also lost top running back De'Michael Harris to a hamstring injury in the first half.

Tulane tied the game at 13-13 on its first possession after halftime, when McMillan threw a 52-yard TD pass to Jalen McCleskey.

"Obviously we didn't play great in the first half. ... Five weeks off, I think that hurt us a little bit," Coach Willie Fritz said. "It takes a while to get the rhythm back."

The Green Wave certainly did after halftime, when Southern Miss struggled without two of its offensive threats.

"We really just had a disastrous third quarter any way you want to cut it," Golden Eagles Coach Jay Hopson said. "Tulane made plays offensively, they had some explosives, we had some mental errors. I think explosive plays kill you in football. I thought we played hard and I believe we competed to the very end."

McMillan had a high-stepping 18-yard run to set up Merek Glover's third field goal, a tie breaking 36-yarder, before TD passes to Jacob Robertson (7 yards) and a wide-open Amare Jones (20 yards) on the next two drives.

After only 22 yards passing at halftime, McMillan was 9 of 10 for 193 yards in the second half.

Abraham, only the third Golden Eagles quarterback with a 3,000-yard passing season, threw 44-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins and ran 3 yards for another score for the 13-0 lead.

But Abraham took a shot on a blitz by linebacker Lawrence Graham and fell hard on his shoulder on a third-down incompletion in the final minute of the first half. Abraham never returned, though he was still in uniform on the sideline after halftime.

"I knew I struck him, but I didn't think he was going to be out," Graham said. "I'm not ever intentionally trying to hurt anybody, and I hope he's all right. ... We had perfect play called up, and just free, and full-steam ahead."

Southern Miss. 13 0 0 0 -- 13

Tulane 0 6 24 0 -- 30

First Quarter

USM--Watkins 44 pass from Abraham (kick failed), 12:07.

USM--Abraham 3 run (Stein kick), 5:23.

Second Quarter

TUL--FG M.Glover 31, 12:41.

TUL--FG M.Glover 31, 4:37.

Third Quarter

TUL--McCleskey 52 pass from McMillan (M.Glover kick), 13:20.

TUL--FG M.Glover 36, 6:16.

TUL--Robertson 7 pass from McMillan (M.Glover kick), 5:37.

TUL--A.Jones 20 pass from McMillan (M.Glover kick), 1:54.

Attendance--38,513.

USM TUL

First downs 15 19

Rushes-yards 23-58 48-164

Passing 301 215

Comp-Att-Int 26-45-2 13-18-0

Return Yards 97 79

Punts-Avg. 8-39.8 6-48.2

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 10-82 6-50

Time of Possession 26:07 33:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Southern Miss., Mosley 7-43, D.Baker 2-6, S.Anderson 2-5, Whatley 7-3, Abraham 4-2, Perkins 1-(minus 1). Tulane, Carroll 9-48, McMillan 17-41, Bradwell 10-36, A.Jones 3-18, Huderson 4-11, Dauphine 2-6, Booker 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING--Southern Miss., Whatley 9-22-2-134, Abraham 17-23-0-167. Tulane, McMillan 13-18-0-215.

RECEIVING--Southern Miss., Watkins 8-121, Ti.Jones 7-62, Harris 4-49, Mosley 3-17, Whatley 1-33, N.McLaurin 1-8, J.Mitchell 1-7, Ladner 1-4. Tulane, A.Jones 5-57, Mooney 3-43, McCleskey 2-87, Toles 1-15, Robertson 1-7, Dauphine 1-6.

Sports on 01/05/2020