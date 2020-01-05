Two more expected to join Pittman's UA staff

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman appears on the brink of completing his first staff with a couple of more on-field assistants, both with roots in the Deep South, coming on board Saturday.

University of Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and Georgia State running backs coach Jimmy Smith are both expected to take the same positions with the Razorbacks, according to sources.

Smith has changed his Twitter account to say he is now running backs coach at Arkansas. He posted a picture on his account of the north side of Reynolds Razorback Stadium with the caption "blessed" in all caps early Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, Fountain is expected to follow Pittman after the two served on Coach Kirby Smart's Georgia staff together the last three years.

Pittman had aimed to complete his first staff early in January with on-campus recruiting set to resume on Jan. 17-19. He has not officially named a strength and conditioning coach, but he is believed to be targeting one or more members of the strength staff at Georgia.

Smith, a native of Darlington, S.C., and a former standout quarterback at Tennessee State, joined Georgia State last season after a decorated career that included two Class AAA state championships at Cedar Grove High school in metro Atlanta. His record as a prep coach was 67-14-1. Smith earned an undergraduate degree from Fayetteville (Ga.) State in 2002 and a master's from Georgia State in 2009.

Fountain, 53, is a native of East Brewton, Ala., and a graduate of Samford with a master's degree from Florida State (1998). Fountain has spent the past seven years with a hand in special teams, first at Auburn (2013-16), then as special teams analyst at Georgia (2017), briefly at Mississippi State in early 2018, then as the kicking game coordinator at Georgia the last two years.

Georgia return specialist Mecole Hardman led the SEC in punt return average (20.1), was fifth in kickoff returns (25.2) and earned first-team All-America honors by ESPN.com in 2018. Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2018 and a Burlsworth Trophy finalist this season.

The Razorbacks have formally announced six assistant coaches: defensive coordinator Barry Odom, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, offensive line coach Brad Davis, receivers coach Justin Stepp, linebackers coach Rion Rhoades and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

Derrick LeBlanc, last at Kentucky, has been widely reported as Pittman's choice on the defensive line, and Jon Cooper, last at Central Florida, has been reported as tight ends coach.

UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said Pittman would have a pool of around $5 million to give to his 10 on-field assistants.

