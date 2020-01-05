Watson's scramble sends Bills packing

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) avoids being sacked before completing a 34-yard pass to Taiwan Jones, setting up the winning fi eld goal in overtime against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card playoffs Saturday. (AP/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson’s teammates talked all week about how they never feel as if they’re out of any game when No. 4 is on the field.

On Saturday, Watson showed why the Houston Texans have so much trust in him, when the quarterback’s dazzling performance late after a tough start led them to a playoff victory.

Watson spun out of a would-be sack and coolly completed a pass that set up the winning field goal in overtime as the Texans rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit for a 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.

DeAndre Hopkins was asked to describe Watson’s play Saturday to somebody who might have missed the game.

“I hope everyone watched this today, but he’s amazing,” Hopkins said. “You can’t put too many words on it.”

Both teams punted on their first possessions of overtime — the first extra period in an AFC wild-card game since January 2012. On Houston’s next drive, Watson evaded a sack by wriggling away from one defender and bouncing off another before rolling out to find Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard reception to set up first-and-goal.

Watson flexed both arms as the crowd at NRG Stadium went wild — knowing their team was in position to pull off another comeback win to Houston’s playoff history.

“I told myself to stay up. I mean, it’s do-or-die now. I just had to make the play,” Watson said.

Ka’imi Fairbairn then kicked a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to the victory.

The Texans (11-6) advance to the divisional round of the playoffs next weekend where they’ll face the Chiefs.

The Texans got a boost from the return of J.J. Watt, who had a sack that helped spark his team. Houston scored 19 consecutive points to take the lead before Stephen Hauschka’s 47-yard field goal tied it with 5 seconds left to force overtime.

“We never quit, regardless,” Watson said. “Whatever it takes to get the win. I mean, we’re going to keep fighting.”

Watt was wowed by the play of Watson.

“The play he made at the end of the game — nobody makes that play,” Watt said. “The guy’s unbelievable. I’m very thankful and lucky to have him as my quarterback. That’s why you play the whole game.”

It was Watt’s first game after sitting out since October with a torn pectoral muscle.

“This is why you come back,” Watt said. “I don’t know if I meant to come back for these many plays or this much extra time, but these feelings, these emotions, these fans, these players, Deshaun Watson and all the guys on this team, this is why you come back.”

The win gives the Texans their first playoff victory since the 2016 season and extends Buffalo’s postseason losing streak to six games, with their most recent playoff victory coming in 1995. It’s the first wild-card overtime game since the Broncos beat the Steelers 29-23 in the 2011 season.

The game conjured memories of another huge comeback in a wild-card game. The last time teams from Houston and Buffalo met in the playoffs it was in a game that is known as “The Comeback.” The Bills set an NFL record for the largest comeback in NFL history by rallying from a 32-point deficit for a 41-38 overtime win against the Houston Oilers in a wild-card game in 1993.

This time Josh Allen and the Bills (10-7) used a dominant first half to build a 13-point lead and were up 16-0 in the third quarter, before Allen began to struggle.

“He was just trying to do too much and getting a little bit extreme with what he felt like we needed at the time,” Bills Coach Sean McDermott said. “But overall, we just didn’t make enough plays.”

At a glance

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m.

