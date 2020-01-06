ABC's 'Shark Tank' to feature 14-year-old Northwest Arkansas entrepreneur

A 14-year-old entrepreneur from Northwest Arkansas will pitch a clothing line before wealthy investors when she appears on ABC’s Shark Tank next week, according to an area business consulting group.

Sofia Overton, of Bentonville, is the founder of Wise Pocket Products. Her idea: Create clothes that give active kids more pockets for such necessities as cellphones, inhalers and money, according to a news release by entrepreneurial consulting group Startup Junkie.

Overton brought a pitch for her business to an early-2019 casting call at The Exchange in Bentonville and was selected to participate in the show, the release states.

Caleb Talley, director of marketing and events for Startup Junkie, said her appearance on the show is a “testament to her hard work,” citing her intelligence and grasp of both her idea and the business she operates.

In Shark Tank, entrepreneurs make pitches to a group of “Sharks,” whom the show’s website describes as “tough, self-made, multi-millionaire and billionaire tycoons,” in hopes of getting their investment. Her episode is scheduled to appear Jan. 12 at 8 p.m.

Talley said Overton first began her project at the age of 12, when she noticed her cousin sliding her cellphone into her boot because she didn’t have pockets, according to her company’s website. The teen responded by creating a sock with a pocket at the top, above the ankle, then designing similar pockets for leggings.

According to the Wise Pocket Products website, Overton’s business will give a new pair of socks to children in need for every pair of her socks that are sold.

Overton came to Startup Junkie as a client in 2017 and holds the record for the number of wins she’s received as part of the group’s pitch competitions, which take place several times a year, Talley said.

“Most adults might not be able to create their own business, their own product, run their own small business,” he said. “And she’s 14 years old and doing it quite successfully.”