Arkansas football staff tops $5 million in total pay

Missouri head coach Barry Odom leads his team onto the field to play Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

— Arkansas will pay its football assistant coaches a program record of more than $5 million in 2020.

The total salary pool for the 10 assistant coaches is $5.025 million.

That is a 2.2 percent increase over 2019, when the Razorbacks’ assistants were paid $4.915 million. The salary pool has increased each offseason since the end of the 2014 season.

More from WholeHogSports Arkansas assistant coach salary database

Arkansas officially announced the final four hires to Sam Pittman’s first coaching staff Monday, introducing running backs coach Jimmy Smith from Georgia State, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain from Georgia, tight ends coach Jon Cooper from Central Florida and defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc from Kentucky.

The Razorbacks previously announced the other six assistant coaches: offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, defensive coordinator Barry Odom, offensive line coach Brad Davis, receivers coach Justin Stepp, cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and linebackers coach Rion Rhoades.

2020 Arkansas Football Assistant Coaches

Coach, Position, Salary

Barry Odom, Defensive Coordinator, $1,200,000

Kendal Briles, Offensive Coordinator, $1,000,000

Brad Davis, Offensive Line, $550,000

Derrick LeBlanc, Defensive Line, $450,000

Scott Fountain, Special Teams Coordinator, $450,000

Justin Stepp, Receivers, $400,000

Jon Cooper, Tight Ends, $300,000

Jimmy Smith, Running Backs, $225,000

Sam Carter, Cornerbacks, $225,000

Rion Rhoades, Linebackers, $225,000