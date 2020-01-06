Arkansan charged with assault in fight; man died after altercation, documents show

A Batesville man was charged Monday in connection to a fight that left another man dead last week, according to court documents.

Quincy Childress, 42, faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated residential burglary.

Childress went to James Mobley's apartment complex on Lawson Drive in Batesville on Jan. 2, according to a probable cause affidavit. A man told police Childress demanded that Childress' ex-wife, who was in Mobley's apartment, come outside. He said Childress showed him a silver handgun and told him there would be no trouble if the man told his ex to come out.

The man went to the apartment and told the woman and Mobley what Childress said.

When the woman opened the door, according to the probable cause affidavit, Childress was standing outside pointing the gun.

The man told police Childress pushed into the apartment and fired two or three shots at Mobley.

Childress and Mobley started to fight in a bedroom, according to the affidavit, before coming back into the kitchen and living room area.

The man said Childress stood up and left as he and Mobley got off the floor.

Police found Mobley unresponsive on the floor shortly after the fight with no visible injuries except a small, deep cut under one eye that was lightly bleeding.

A neighbor told police she had run over when she heard the commotion, and Mobley had complained he could not breathe before “turning blue,” according to the affidavit.

He was declared dead at the scene. The Independence County coroner could not be reached to confirm Mobley's cause of death.

Childress is being held in the Independence County jail in lieu of $750,000 bond.